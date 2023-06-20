2023 Top 5 Edge Defenders in the Big Ten: Penn State's Chop Robinson, Maryland's Donnell Brown and more

The Big Ten will have just 14 teams for the last season in 2023. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are set to join the program in 2024 after leaving the Pac-12.

There are several edge rushers in the conference that will look to build on a strong 2022 season and potentially move up draft boards.

Take a look at the five highest-graded edge defenders in the Big Ten.

#1. Penn State Nittany Lions' Chop Robinson

Chop Robinson joined the Maryland Terrapins as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He played sparingly as a true freshman and finished with 19 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Robinson then joined the Penn State Nittany Lions via the transfer portal following the season.

He recorded 26 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two passes defended. Robinson earned a 90.6 PFF grade. He is currently projected as a late first or early second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#2. Maryland Terrapins' Donnell Brown

Donnell Brown joined the St. Francis Red Flash as a two-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He played sparingly as a true freshman and had his 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown stepped into a bigger role in 2021, finishing with 46 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble and four passes defended.

He had 48 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and one pass defended last season. Brown received an 88.0 PFF grade.

He joined the Maryland Terrapins following the season and will need to prove he can perform against some of the best talents in college sports.

#3. Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis joined the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He recorded 31 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2021. Lewis had 55 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season. He received an 85.5 PFF grade.

#4. Northwestern Wildcats' Richie Hagarty

Richie Hagarty joined the Miami (OH) RedHawks as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. After two seasons of minimal playing time, he joined the Southern Illinois Salukis via the transfer portal. Hagarty recorded 38 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2021.

He followed that performance with 28 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season. Hagarty received an 82.6 PFF grade. He joined the Northwestern Wildcats via the transfer portal and will need to prove he can compete in one of the toughest conferences in the sport.

#5. Indiana Hoosiers' Andre Carter

Andre Carter joined the Western Michigan Broncos as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. In 27 games over his first four seasons, he recorded 65 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He broke out last season as he had 70 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and two passes defended. Carter earned an 80.7 PFF grade. He joined the Indiana Hoosies via the transfer portal following the season.

Check out the full list of the highest ranked edge rushers in the Big Ten below:

PFF College @PFF_College Highest graded returning Big Ten Edge Rushers Highest graded returning Big Ten Edge Rushers🔥 https://t.co/g4f7yIwgo5

