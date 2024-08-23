2024 College GameDay schedule: Gameday locations and kickoff times

One of the staples of college football is ESPN's College GameDay, which sets the mood for the most iconic clashes throughout the season. Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban will join the cast of the iconic pregame show this year.

For the first time in history, the show will air outside the country when it lands in Dublin, Ireland, for the Week 0 clash pitting the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. College GameDay will attend the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, and the show will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

WWE wrestler Sheamus will be the celebrity guest picker on the show for the Week 0 clash.

Which games will the College GameDay cast attend in the 2024 college football season?

College GameDay details for the 2024 season

The show usually announces where it will visit as the season unfolds, and after announcing its Week 0 destination, the only other confirmed destination is College Station, Texas.

The clash in College Station in Week 1 will pit the Texas A&M Aggies under new coach Mike Elko and coach Marcus Freeman's preseason No. 7 ranked Notre Dame.

College GameDay keeps popular host

Popular analyst Pat McAfee is entering his third year as a member of the show, and before the entrance of retired coach Nick Saban, he was the most recent addition to the team.

The cast includes Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Steve Coughlin, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso, who has been on the show since it started airing in 1987.

Herbstreit was reconsidering his participation in the show. On an episode of the “SI Media with Jimmy Traina,” he revealed that the influence of McAfee made him stay.

“He's (McAfee) completely made me re-evaluate 29 years of my career,” Herbstreit said. “You get to points, you know everyone I started with on the show except Lee Corso is gone. Behind the scenes, on the camera, behind the camera. Other than Lee, a lot of people are gone. So when I was at like Year 25, Year 26, doing Amazon, doing the Saturday night game, I love ‘GameDay,’ but I do I really want to keep doing it?”

Fans will be glad that Pat McAfee managed to convince one of the cornerstones of College GameDay to stay put ahead of what promises to be a thrilling season.

