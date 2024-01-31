2024 NFL Draft: Insider notes on Tyler Guyton’s rising stock, Quinyon Mitchell’s chances of getting drafted on Day 1

The first day of Senior Bowl practice for 2024 is in the books, and we learned a lot Tuesday. April’s draft is supposed to be especially strong along the offensive line, and several blockers performed brilliantly Tuesday.

A number of defenders also stood out, as did a middle-round receiver from Louisville. Here are seven players who impressed NFL decision-makers after the first day of practice in Mobile.

Notes on Tyler Guyton, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Quinyon Mitchell, and more

California v Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson/IOL/Oregon:

Powers-Johnson arrived in Mobile graded as the top-rated center in April’s draft, and he cemented that spot one day into the Senior Bowl. Powers-Johnson lined up at both guard and center, dominating anyone and everyone who lined up against him.

He was powerful yet also mobile and effective blocking in motion. Most impressive was the fact that Powers-Johnson was on the fence about participating in the Senior Bowl due to injury, yet he took to the field and looked brilliant every snap he took.

Tyler Guyton/T/Oklahoma:

Last November I reported here on Sportskeeda that Tyler Guyton was graded as a potential top-10 pick by scouts. In every mock draft I’ve posted, Guyton has been a top-15 selection. He proved worthy of both on Tuesday. Guyton lined up exclusively at right tackle Tuesday and checked every box; he was fundamentally sound, athletic, and strong.

Guyton looked especially good against smaller pass rushers and handled everyone he faced. Every time you take the time to play Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator, expect Guyton to come off the board early. Then expect Guyton to be a top-15 selection in the actual draft this April.

Quinyon Mitchell/CB/Toledo:

Quinyon Mitchell has built a buzz around himself, as many believe he will be selected in the draft’s first round. That buzz just got louder after Mitchell’s performance Tuesday. He was hands down the best cornerback on the field and the top defensive back of the day.

Mitchell broke up several throws and showed outstanding ball skills and awareness. Most impressive, Mitchell did his damage in press coverage, which he will asked to play on Sundays. He measures just over six feet tall, has long arms, and has the athleticism to be a starter in the NFL. It all adds up to Mitchell being a first-round pick in three months.

Isaiah Adams/OL/Illinois:

The Fighting Illini has had a terrific showing in the scouting process thus far. After three players showed off their talents during practices for the Shrine Bowl, Isaiah Adams took it to another level during the first Senior Bowl practice. He lined up at both tackle as well as guard and completely dominated the opposition.

Adams displayed great power and a nasty disposition in his game, driving opponents off the line and then burying them into the turf. He’s not a nifty, nimble prancer on the field, rather he’s a throwback blocker who destroys opponents.

James Thrash/WR/Louisville:

Thrash made several big plays on the field Tuesday and was the go-to receiver that could not be stopped. He caught several deep throws, winning out for contested passes, yet at the same time made a number of nice receptions in underneath coverage.

Thrash is not really big measuring just over 5-foot-11.5, nor is Thrash super-fast. Rather he’s a sneaky receiver who finds a way to get open and make the reception.

Jordan Jefferson/DT/LSU:

If they handed out an award for the most dominant defensive lineman of the day, it would be given to Jordan Jefferson. He’s a big interior lineman, tipping the scale at 323 pounds, and Jefferson plays big football. He dominated opponents on the inside, bullrushing blockers off the line to collapse the pocket or running over opponents to make plays.

He was not only strong but relentless in his pursuit to beat blockers. Jefferson wasn’t even a blip on the scouting radar before the season began, yet he is setting himself up to be a solid Day 3 selection.

DeWayne Carter/DT/Duke:

Carter surprised people by tipping the scales at 308 pounds, as his playing weight is closer to 290 pounds. More surprising was the power and strength he showed Tuesday.

Against a Senior Bowl offensive line that was full of NFL talent, Carter made his presence known, blowing past blockers on multiple occasions to disrupt plays. He’s not only big, but he’s athletic and showed enough ability to get down the line of scrimmage and pursue the action. If Carter keeps up this pace, he will end up in the draft’s second day.