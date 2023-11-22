2024 NFL Draft prospects, risers and sliders after Week 12 of college football: Laiatu Latu, Nate Wiggins and more

In what was the penultimate weekend on the college football regular-season schedule, the top teams in the nation continued to win and, in many instances dominate the opposition, setting up a great slate of games for rivalry weekend.

NFL scouts also saw continued outstanding performances from several players, some highly rated coming into the season and a few who have jumped onto the radar out of nowhere. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 12.

Risers

#1 Laiatu Latu (Defensive Lineman - UCLA)

Latu has been on a tear all season long and turned in another great performance as the Bruins dominated crosstown rival USC. Finishing the game with seven tackles, two TFLs and two sacks, Latu ends the season with 20.5 TFLs and 13 sacks.

A long, athletic defensive front-seven player, Latu is equally effective standing over tackle as he is coming out of a three-point stance. Latu’s film screams first round, but medicals could push him down draft boards.

Latu was forced to transfer to UCLA after Washington refused to medically clear him due to a long history of injuries. He will be one of the most interesting stories in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, as Latu could end up as a top-42 pick or drop into the late rounds based on combine medicals.

#2 Nate Wiggins (Cornerback - Clemson)

The Clemson program has put a lot of talented defensive backs into the NFL, and Wiggins is next in line. After a solid sophomore season, Wiggins has played incredibly well this year, showing improvement almost weekly.

During the Tigers’ victory on Saturday, Wiggins finished with seven tackles, one PBU and an interception against Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The junior has next-level size at over six feet tall with terrific ball skills, and he presently projects as an early second-round prospect on my board.

#3 Tyleik Williams (Defensive Tackle - Ohio State)

Entering the season, Williams was the forgotten man on a Buckeyes defense loaded with next-level talent, yet he’s been one of the most consistent linemen for Ohio State this year.

He’s outplayed his more-heralded teammate Michael Hall and has 45 tackles and 10 TFLs while also breaking up five passes this season. Williams plays bigger than his program size (6-foot-2, 290 pounds) and is constantly forcing the action.

#4 Cody Schrader (Running Back - Missouri)

Talk about it out of nowhere. Schrader did not register a blip on the scouting radar after transferring to Missouri from Truman State.

He subsequently walked onto the Tigers’ squad in 2022 and won the starting job at running back, and a dominant season has squarely put him in the conversation to be a Day 3 draft pick.

The super senior has 1,272 rushing yards with 12 TDs this season as well as 22 receptions. He’s a strong back with great short-area quickness and the footwork necessary to make defenders miss.

I doubt Schrader tested well before the draft, yet his running vision, football intelligence and tenacity carrying the ball will make him a great rotational back on Sundays.

#5 Tykee Smith (Cornerback - Georgia)

Three years ago, Smith was a dominant cornerback for West Virginia and was highly thought of in the scouting community. Expectations were enormous after he transferred to Georgia, yet an injury in August 2021 set Smith back.

He seems to be back to his prior form and has been playing tremendous football this season. The Bulldogs nickelback, Smith, has 46 tackles, four INTs and six PBUs after 11 games.

Smith is a slightly undersized yet feisty cornerback with terrific ball skills. Should he opt for the draft, expect him to be a Day 3 pick, then compete to line up as a dime back on Sundays.

#6 Jordan Morgan (Offensive Tackle - Arizona)

After years of being the Pac-12 doormat, Arizona is ranked as a top-15 team and will be in a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

The team has been hitting on all cylinders, as has Jordan Morgan, Arizona’s top offensive lineman. Morgan, a four-year starter at left tackle, is an athletic and mobile blocker who shows great footwork in pass protection as well as the ability to block on the move.

He’s steadily improved his game and will get consideration as a left tackle and zone-blocking guard. Presently graded as a top-42 prospect, Morgan does have a chance to squeak into the late part of Round 1 with a good showing in the lead-up to the draft.

#7 Tez Johnson (Wide receiver - Oregon)

With all the skill talent on the Oregon roster, it’s no surprise few were paying attention to Troy transfer Tez Johnson. Yet from the get-go, Johnson made his presence felt for Oregon and has jumped onto the scouting radar.

Eleven games into the season, Johnson has 59 receptions for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s a small but super-quick receiver who effectively lines up in the slot and on the outside and is used for screen passes.

Johnson also shows a lot of ability returning punts for the Ducks. His true size and speed will ultimately dictate where Johnson ends up in the draft, yet he’s done a great job going from a no-name prospect to legitimate next-level draft pick.

#8 Thor Griffith (Defensive Tackle - Harvard)

Yale came out victorious over Harvard during the annual rivalry, yet Griffith did all he could for the Crimson. The senior defensive lineman finished the contest with eight tackles, two TFLs, one sack and a forced fumble.

He finishes the season with 66 tackles, 11 TFLs and eight quarterback hurries. Griffith is an explosive and intense defensive lineman with scheme versatility and the ability to rush the passer or stuff the run.

I would expect to see him in a postseason All-Star game then land in the late rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sliders

#1 Steve Linton (Offensive Linebacker - Texas Tech)

Linton transferred to Texas Tech after spending four seasons at Syracuse, and scouts were hopeful this would be a breakout campaign for the athletic linebacker, yet it has not come to fruition.

After eight games, he has 22 tackles, three sacks and no production against the pass. In his defense, Linton has struggled with a high-ankle sprain since October, yet the linebacker, who measures 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds and times the 40 under 4.7 seconds,

He has been marginally productive throughout his college career. He is more of an athlete than a football player.