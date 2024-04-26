Alabama players in 2024 NFL Draft: List of Crimson Tide players selected

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been the most successful college football team over the past two decades.

It's no surprise that - year in and year out - they continuously send top talent to the NFL. 2024 is no different as the Crimson Tide have plenty of prospects that should hear their name called.

Take a look at each Alabama player drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, and where they landed.

Alabama Crimson Tide players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft: Round 1

JC Latham, Tennessee Titans

JC Latham became the first Alabama Crimson Tide player to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans selected the offensive tackle with the seventh overall pick in the draft. Tennessee allowed 64 sacks last season, tying for the fourth-most allowed in the league. They will look for Latham - a first-team All-SEC selection last season - to shore up the line and protect Will Levis.

Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Turner was the second member of the Alabama Crimson Tide - and just the third defensive player - off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings traded up six spots to select the defensive end with the 17th overall pick. Minnesota tied for the 13th-fewest sacks last season and did not return their only two players - Danielle Hunter with 16.5 and D.J. Wonnum with 8.0 - to finish with more than 3.0 sacks.

Terrion Arnold, Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold was the third Alabama Crimson Tide player drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Detroit Lions moved up five spots to pick the cornerback with the 24th overall pick.

While Detroit finished 12-5 last season, they struggled against the pass, allowing the sixth-most passing yards and passing touchdowns in the league.

Alabama Crimson Tide players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft: Round 2

