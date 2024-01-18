2024 SEC power rankings amid Alabama's 30-day transfer portal window

The SEC was once again among the best colleges in college football in 2023 as they occupied six of the top 17 spots in the final AP Top 25 Poll. The conference will get even stronger in 2024 as the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, who ranked third and 15th, respectively, in the final AP Top 25 Poll, are set to join the conference.

While Nick Saban's retirement has led to several Alabama Crimson Tide players entering the transfer portal, the program remains a threat following the hiring of Kalen DeBoer. Take a look at the SEC power rankings following the retirement of Saban.

Top 5 SEC power rankings 2024

#1: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs finished the season with a 13-1 record as the No.4-ranked team in the nation. While their SEC Championship Game loss kept them from reaching the College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs landed the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation in 2024 and will look to win their third title in four seasons.

#2: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a 12-2 record as the No.5-ranked team in the nation. They reached the College Football Playoff for the eighth time in ten seasons of the format, however, they suffered a 27-20 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Despite the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide receive the benefit of the doubt after landing the nation's second-ranked recruiting class.

#3: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns finished the season with a 12-2 record as the No.3-ranked team in the nation. They reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inception in 2014, however, they were bounced after suffering a 37-31 loss to the Washington Huskies. The Longhorns will have a tougher path in 2024, which will mark their first year in the SEC, however, they have the nation's third-ranked recruiting class.

#4: Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels finished the season with an 11-2 record as the No.9-ranked team in the nation. While their recruiting class ranks just 20th in the nation, they will return most of their key players and have the nation's second-ranked transfer class.

#5: Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers finished the season with an 11-2 record as the No.8-ranked team in the nation. Despite having just the 24th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, the Tigers will bring back several key pieces from their stout defense.

The rest of the SEC power rankings

6. LSU Tigers

7. Oklahoma Sooners

8. Tennessee Volunteers

9. Texas A&M Aggies

10. Auburn Tigers

11. Florida Gators

12. Kentucky Wildcats

13. Mississippi State Bulldogs

14. South Carolina Gamecocks

15. Arkansas Razorbacks

16. Vanderbilt Commodores