2024 Shrine Bowl Practices Day 2: 4 East players who stood out feat. Illinois TE Tip Reiman

The second day of Shrine Bowl practices are complete and several players on hand improved from their Saturday performances. It was a mixed bag from the East Squad who saw skill players as well as defensive prospects impress NFL decision makers.

1] Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Boyd has been one of the better small school prospects in attendance and has had two outstanding practices. On Sunday he was impossible to stop in both one on one drills and full scrimmage. He’s a wide-bodied defender who beats blockers with power and bullrushes them off the line of scrimmage. Yet at the same time Boyd is super quick off the snap and displays great technique with his hands to wedge through blockers.

On a number of occasions Boyd penetrated the line of scrimmage and forced the quarterback to shuffle his feet and get out of the way or had running backs altering their plans as their desired running lane was clogged. Boyd has done what a small school prospect needs to do at an All Star game- enforce his will on the opponent and force scouts to take notice of his play!

2] Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Like his wide receiver teammate Casey Washington yesterday, Reiman was impressive on the field. He is a massive tight end at 6-feet-6 and 270 pounds yet moves with the grace and fluidity of a 235 pound tight end. Reiman consistently outmatched every opponent who tried to stop him from making the reception and caught everything thrown in his direction. Reiman also handled his blocking assignments with ease.

The senior was never a factor in the passing game for Illinois but he’s a name to watch moving towards the draft. He’s attending the Combine next month and I’m told at 270-pounds Reiman will time the forty at 4.5 seconds and touch 37 inches in the vertical jump.

3] Deshaun Fenwick, RB, Oregon State

Fenwick really stood out during practice both Saturday and Sunday. He’s a slippery ball carrier with a great burst of speed and the ability to run away from defenders. Fenwick found the running lanes then quickly made his way through the hole, displaying great acceleration into the open field. His pass catching was also impressive as Fenwick made several nice receptions in both the short and intermediate field.

4] Easton Gibbs, LB, Wyoming

Gibbs has been one of the more athletic linebackers in attendance at the Shrine Bowl and one of the few players at the position able to get the better of opponents in pass catching drills. He stayed on the hip of tight ends and running backs on one on one drills, consistently making plays on the ball, and Gibbs made a brilliant interception in full scrimmage which drew praise from coaches. He’s also displayed a lot of intelligence on the field, and has not made any mental errors.