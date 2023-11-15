2024 top NFL Draft prospects, risers, sliders from CFB Week 11 ft. Trevor Keegan

Week 11 on the college football schedule saw the national rankings hold serve as the top teams vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff won, some in convincing fashion. It was also a week where many unknown and underrated next-level prospects continued to show progress on the field and improve their games. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 11.

Risers

#1 Walter Rouse/T/Oklahoma

After falling into the abyss, a change of scenery has suited Rouse well. The big tackle, who looked like a legitimate Day 2 prospect as a sophomore, played uninspired football at Stanford the past two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma.

The move has injected new life into his game, as Rouse has done a terrific job protecting the blind side of quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the Sooners’ left tackle. Measuring 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Rouse is fundamentally sound and does a great job using body positioning and angles as both a run blocker and pass protector.

Entering the season without a draftable grade, Rouse has climbed into the middle of Day 3 with his play this season.

#2 Javon Foster/T/Missouri

Foster had a decision to make this past January: enter the 2023 NFL Draft or return to Missouri and improve his game. He chose the latter, and it was the best decision.

Foster is another blindside protector who has done a terrific job this season for the upstart Tigers. He’s large at 6-foot-5.5, 312 pounds, yet he’s also athletic and moves well around the field.

Vanderbilt v Missouri

Foster comes with terrific upside and has shown a lot of progress in his game over the past three years. While it’s unlikely he ends up as a Day 2 pick, I fully expect Foster to be drafted somewhere in the early part of the fourth round.

#3 Trevor Keegan/G/Michigan

Zak Zinter is the player almost exclusively spoken about when it comes to next-level prospects on the Michigan offensive line, yet Keegan is a legitimate Sunday player.

The massive blocker, who has lined up at both guard and tackle for the Wolverines, has played well this season. Against Penn State, he was prominent in helping Michigan pile up 227 rushing yards as the Wolverines consistent ran left behind Keegan.

Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan

He’s a power-gap prospect who will be selected on Day 3 of the draft, and his ability to play several spots on the offensive line makes Keegan more attractive to NFL decision-makers.

#4 Jaylon Hutchings/DL/Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have struggled through a disappointing campaign, yet Saturday’s upset victory over Kansas was spearheaded by Hutchings and the defense.

The senior finished the game with eight tackles, including a half-sack and a pass breakup. For the season, Hutchings has 44 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks.

Oklahoma v Texas Tech

Measuring 5-foot-11.5 and just over 300 pounds, Hutchings is out of position at nose tackle in the Texas Tech scheme, but he will get late-round consideration for an NFL squad needing a playmaking three-technique/one-gap defensive tackle.

#5 Jake Briningstool/TE/Clemson

Just as everyone was leaving Clemson for dead and throwing dirt on its coffin, the Tigers pulled off a pair of impressive victories. And impressive is exactly what Briningstool has been this season.

Georgia Tech v Clemson

The junior has looked terrific as both a pass catcher and blocker. He’s a long target at 6-foot-5 with natural hands, and he also shows a lot of ability blocking on the move. Briningstool comes with an upside and possesses the tools to develop into a middle-round prospect as well as a second tight end on an NFL roster.

#6 Ricky White /WR/ UNLV

White was someone I noticed two years ago when he was playing for Michigan State, and it was surprising when he transferred to UNLV. Yet the move has been good for both player and program.

White has been a big part of the transformation of the Rebels program, once a doormat in college football that is now contending for the Mountain West title. His numbers after 10 games include 63 receptions for 1,028 yards with two TDs.

UNLV v Michigan

He’s had some incredible performances this season, including last week when he caught eight passes for 144 yards during the victory over Wyoming.

White is a wiry receiver with sneaky speed and reliable hands. His game has shown terrific progress, and the junior will have a decision to make after the season.

Sleeper Prospect

#1 Da’Quan Felton/WR/Virginia Tech

It has been a struggle for the Hokies this season, and they hope the dominant win over Boston College could springboard them into a postseason bowl game.

Felton, who transferred to Virginia Tech from Norfolk State, loomed large in the victory and is playing better as the season progresses. He caught four passes for a season-high 101 yards against the Eagles, and for the season, Felton is averaging 16 yards per catch on 28 receptions.

Virginia Tech v Boston College

Felton is a big-bodied possession wideout who measures 6-foot-4 and over 210 pounds, and good testing numbers before the draft could secure him as a middle-round pick.

#2 Jalyx Hunt/OLB/Houston Christian

Hunt, who began his college career at Cornell, has built a buzz for himself in the scouting community. The athletic college edge rusher has been a persistent nuisance for opponents this season, registering eight TFLs and 5.5 sacks as well as forcing a pair of fumbles.

More than just an upfield rusher, he’s also broken up two passes and has one interception on his ledger. Scouts started to eye Hunt a year ago after he led the Southland Conference with 11 TFLs and also posted 87 tackles. He’s used in a variety of roles at Houston Christian, such as pass rusher and off-ball linebacker, and he does all of them well.

I expect to see Hunt in a postseason All-Star game such as the Shrine Bowl and possibly the combine. He presently grades as a late-round choice who could move into the middle of Day 3 with strong performances prior to the draft.

Sliders

#1 Austin Stogner/TE/Oklahoma

Stogner was considered a potential top-100 pick after a terrific sophomore season at Oklahoma, when he totaled 26 receptions for 422 yards. His play has taken a step back since.

UCF v Oklahoma

After a disappointing junior season with OU, Stogner transferred to South Carolina and fared no better. He returned to the Sooners for his final college season, but he has had minimal impact on an offense that likes to throw the ball. Presently, it looks like Stogner is no better than a last-round prospect.