2025 class prospect Sawyer Schilke flips his commitment to Chris Klieman's Kansas State 

Kansas State received an early surprise ahead of the 2024-25 season with offensive linebacker Sawyer Schilke joining the Wildcats after an initial commitment to Northern Illinois.

An invitee to their prospective camps, Schilke had a phenomenal showing, earning a bid to K-State, with just six days passing between camp and his decision to flip.

A three-star recruit – from Kearney, Nebraska – standing at 6-foot-3 and 230 lbs, Schilke has the ideal measurements for an offensive linebacker. After an initial choice of Northern Illinois over North Dakota State, Nebraska and Minnesota were also vying for the senior's services.

His selection was the seventh commitment that Chris Klieman secured for the 2025 class. Notably, it was the fourth in quick succession, with Martel Jackson from Derby starting the landslide with his move on June 9.

According to MaxPreps, the youngster ranks among the top 20 in Nebraska for sacks with 5.0, while being in the top 10 and top three for Division A and A District 3, respectively. With 45 total tackles, including 25 solos, Sawyer could provide a hefty boost to Kansas State.

Further, averaging one sack per contest, Schilke is a dual threat, accumulating 6 points on the season as well.

Sawyer Schilke's connection with Kansas State's coaching staff

The ninth-best player in Nebraska was highly sought after by the Wildcats, especially linebackers coach Steve Stanard. After a long recruitment process, including Schilke being coached by Stanard at camp, the official offer came through.

In particular, K-State has been highly effective in recruiting from Nebraska under head coach Chris Klieman. Other players, like Garrett Oakley and Keagan Johnson, were also among those who shifted their original commitments to Kansas State.

Oakley, coincidentally, also moved from Northern Illinois to the Wildcats, whereas Johnson, another Nebraska native, came in from Iowa.

List of 2025 recruiting class for Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats have been extremely impressive in their recruitment for next season, with seven commits already locked up.

Here's the complete list of players, their position and their high schools who joined the team:

Name Position High School Dillon Duff Quarterback DeSmet (Saint Louis, Missourie) Weston Polk Linebacker Coppell (Coppell, Texas) Will Kemma Offensive Lineman Helias (Jefferson City, Missouri) Martel Jackson Cornerback Derby (Derby, Kansas State) Adonis Moise Wide Receiver IMG Academy (Ellenton, Florida) Dalton Knapp Defensive End All Saints Episcopal (Grapevine, Texas) Sawyer Schilke Linebacker Kearney (Kearney, Nebraska)

After finishing fifth in the Big 12 with a 9-4 overall record, Kansas State will look to have a better year in 2024, before this crop of talent makes its way to Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

