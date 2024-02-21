2025 College Football Playoff: How many teams can qualify to contend for national championship? Latest updates, eligibility and more 

After 10 seasons with the four-team format, the College Football Playoff is set to expand in 2025. 12 teams will now qualify for the postseason, making the path to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game even more difficult. The new format was unanimously revised by the College Football Playoff Board of Managers on Tuesday.

It will see the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, as determined by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, reach the postseason.

The original plan, which was adopted alongside the new format in September 2022, was set to include the six highest-ranked conference champions, along with the next six highest-ranked teams.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the top-four seeds, along with a first-round bye. Meanwhile, seeds five through 12 will play each other in the first round at the home field of the higher-ranked program.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will continue to be played in the New Year's Six bowl games, while the national title will remain at a neutral site. Furthermore, no conference will receive an automatic bid, and there won't be a limit as to how many teams can qualify from a conference.

What did the Chair of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers say about the change?

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee faced backlash for leaving the Florida State Seminoles, who finished the season as undefeated ACC Champions, out of the postseason. While they became the first undefeated Power Five program to fail to reach the College Football Playoff, it is unlikely that another team will join them on that list.

Dr. Mark Keenum, who is the President of Mississippi State University and Chair of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, discussed the changes in the postseason format, stating:

"This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022. I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason."

In addition to assuring no team is snubbed in the manner of the Seminoles, the new format should prove exciting for fans.

With 12 teams able to qualify for the College Football Playoff, more fanbases will see their teams in the postseason, and the road to the title will become tougher.