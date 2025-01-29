2025 Heisman Trophy odds: Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier and more get latest rankings

Despite the 2025 college football season not starting until August, the very early odds for the Heisman Trophy have been released. Last year, the Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter won the award, but who is the favorite for the award next season?

Top four Favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy

Arch Manning (Texas Longhorns) +800

The current favorite for the Heisman Trophy is the new quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. After two years of sitting on the bench, 2025 will be the first season where Arch Manning will be the starting quarterback.

Despite only having sporadic appearances during his first two seasons, there are high expectations that Manning will have a fantastic season and build on what Quinn Ewers accomplished.

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU Tigers) +850.

Close behind Manning is Garrett Nussmeier. The LSU quarterback took over from 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels this year, and despite the Tigers struggling at the end of the season, Nussmeier put up good numbers.

He threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, and it is expected that he is only going to improve on these numbers in 2025. These should be enough to lead the Tigers to the CFP at a minimum and could win the Heisman Trophy if Manning were to underperform.

Cade Klubnik (Clemson Tigers) +1100

Another returning quarterback who is in the race for the Heisman Trophy is Cade Klubnik. He has led Clemson for the last two seasons, and his 2024 season was a massive improvement on his 2023 year, with many of his metrics doubled. This coincided with Clemson's improvement, something that is expected to continue in 2025. If Klubnik can lead Clemson to an ACC title, this will strengthen his chances.

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State Buckeyes) +1200

The only nonquarterback who is a Heisman favorite is Jeremiah Smith. The wide receiver will be going into his second year of college football and has already set himself up as a star player.

In his freshman year, Smith played a key role in the Buckeyes' national championship win and caught a touchdown in the CFP championship game. Smith has already shown himself to be a versatile and skilled player, and if he replicates what he did last season, he is likely to become a worthwhile contender for the Heisman.

