2025 Heisman Trophy odds: Is Arch Manning the favorite to win the coveted award?

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the best college football player each year and is an award every college player strives for.

In 2024, Colorado Buffaloes' two-way player Travis Hunter won the award. Entering 2025, Texas Longhorns' quarterback Arch Manning is the favorite, but several players, mostly quarterbacks, are all close to him.

2025 Heisman Trophy odds

Arch Manning, QB, Texas, +700

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU, +900

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State, +1000

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson, +1400

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State +1400

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State, +1500

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon, +1800

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina, +2000

Carson Beck, QB, Miami, +2200

Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia, +2500

The top 10 in Heisman odds have nine quarterbacks, including the first four being quarterbacks. The lone non-quarterback in the top 10 is Jeremiah Smith, the star wide receiver from Ohio State.

Manning is currently the favorite at +700, which implies a 12.5% chance of winning the award. The award has mostly been to quarterbacks, which is why they take up 9 of the 10 spots in the top 10.

The last Texas Longhorns player to win the Heisman Trophy was Ricky Williams in 1998.

Arch Manning eager to start at Texas

Arch Manning has spent the last two years as a backup behind Quinn Ewers, but he's ready to finally take the next step and be the starter.

Manning has been sitting and learning the system and he believes the wait will pay off as he has plenty of confidence in himself.

“It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age,” Manning said of the waiting, via The Athletic. “But I hope it pays off. There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I’ve got friends here; I love this place. So I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”

Manning started a handful of games last season due to an injury to Quinn Ewers. But, in 2025, he will be the full-time starter, and Texas enters the season with plenty of hype and expectations of winning the national title.

Manning and Texas will open their college football season against Ohio State on August 30 in a potential national championship preview.

