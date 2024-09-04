2025 NFL Draft: ESPN insider Mel Kiper reveals his No. 1 QB prospect from the SEC, Big 12

ESPN insider Mel Kiper has named his number one QB prospect for the 2025 NFL draft. The 2024 College Football season has only just started, but for some, thoughts have already turned to the 2025 NFL draft.

Every performance of the 2025 draft class will be deeply analysed to see if they will have the chance to be selected by an NFL team. Mel Kiper, on Get Up on Wednesday, spoke about which two players are his top prospects and potential No. 1 draft picks.

"Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders"

Mel Kiper chose Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback for his picks on the top QBs of the draft class, which is not surprising.

That's because both players have been speculated to be the No. 1 pick of tje draft, and their on-field performances only help support this viewpoint. Last season, Beck led the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season and made it to the SEC championship game in his first year as the starter.

Sanders also had a strong season last year, but his team didn't. If it wasn't for him, the Buffaloes would have even struggled to reach their disappointing 4-8 finish.

Which of the picks made by Mel Kiper had the better week 1?

Both of Mel Kiper's picks, Sanders and Beck, played in week one last weekend. Sanders went 26-34 and threw for 445 yards, scoring four touchdowns as the Buffaloes narrowly defeated the North Dakota State Bisons, a powerhouse in the FCS, 31-26.

In contrast, Beck threw for 278 yards, going 23-33 and scoring two touchdowns, as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs defeated the No. 14-ranked Clemson Tigers 34-3.

While on paper, the numbers produced by Sanders are more impressive than the ones posted by Beck, it's worth considering the opposition the two players faced.

Georgia played another ranked team and one of the contenders for the ACC in the Clemson Tigers. While they struggled, the Tigers are still a strong team and should bounce back from the defeat to the far more powerful Bulldogs.

Colorado faced an FCS team, who are generally weaker than teams in conferences like the Big 12. While North Dakota are one of the stronger teams in the division, they are still no match for a Power 4 school.

That, paired with the notion that while the Bulldogs have many talented players and a strong run game, the Buffaloes only have Sanders and Travis Hunter on offense, it's no wonder that Sanders' numbers are far higher.

However, these performances were seen by Sanders at the beginning of last season, but they soon dropped off. As for Beck, he kept getting better, playing in high-pressure games, something the NFL is full off and an NFL quarterback needs to do well in to be seen as successful.

