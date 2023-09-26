2025 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 5 must-watch college football players for 2025

While the 2025 NFL draft is more than a year and a half away, several prospects from the class have already started to leave their mark on the 2023 college football season.

Here's a look at five players who have begun to establish themselves as must-watch prospects from the draft class that is two years away:

5 must-watch 2025 NFL draft prospects

#1. Colorado Buffaloes CB/WR Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter may be the top must-watch player in college football, regardless of draft class. While the 2024 NFL draft will likely be headlined by dominant quarterbacks, Hunter has garnered as much attention as nearly any player in the sport. The two-way star initially joined the Jackson State Tigers as the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hunter caught 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman. He also recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, one fumble recovery and ten passes defended.

Hunter joined the Colorado Buffaloes via the transfer portal following the season, joining Deion Sanders. Despite being injured midway through his third game, he already has 16 receptions for 213 yards.

Defensively, Hunter has added nine tackles, one interception and two passes defended. While quarterbacks generally are selected at the top of the draft, his two-way excellence could change that.

#2. Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik joined the Clemson Tigers as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He mostly served in a backup role as a true freshman, finishing with 697 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Klubnik completed 61.0% of his passes while adding 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.

He was named the starter entering the 2023 season. Through four games, Klubnik has thrown for 976 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has completed 66.2% of his passes while running 73 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

#3. Penn State Nittany Lions QB Drew Allar

Drew Allar joined the Penn State Nittany Lions as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He mostly served in a backup role as a true freshman, finishing with 344 passing yards and four touchdowns. Allar completed 58.3% of his passes while adding 52 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.

He was named the starter entering the 2023 season. Through four games, Klubnik has thrown for 903 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He has completed 67.2% of his passes while running 74 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.

#4. Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Mykel Williams

Mykel Williams joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. As a true freshman, Williams recorded 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

He has gotten off to a strong start to his sophomore season despite missing the Bulldogs' most recent outing. In three games, Williams has recorded three tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

#5. USC Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander

Bear Alexander initially joined the Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He recorded nine tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two passes defended as a true freshman.

Following the season, he joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal. Through four games, Alexander has recorded 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.