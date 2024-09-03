2025 NFL Draft Stock report: Risers and Sliders after CFB Week 1 – Miami's Cam Ward shines,  Florida's Cam Jackson tumbles

Except for Virginia Tech falling to Vanderbilt, there were very few surprises or upsets during Week 1 of the college season. Cam Ward was brilliant against Miami, as was another ACC prospect, Omarion Hampton.

Scouts saw two small-school offensive linemen, one now playing at Michigan State, display next-level ability, while one of the Gators’ biggest players was an absolute nonfactor in the team’s blowout loss. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 1:

2025 NFL Draft stock report: Risers after Week 1 CFB

#1 Cam Ward (QB/Miami)

Ward flirted with entering the NFL draft earlier this year before putting his name in the transfer portal and eventually signing with Miami. If Week 1 is an indicator, he made the right decision.

Ward was the catalyst for the Hurricanes’ dominant 41-17 victory over Florida in The Swamp. Ward’s numbers included 385 yards on 26-for-35 passing, three of which resulted in touchdowns. What was most impressive was his command and control of a Miami offense, even though it was only his first start with the team.

NCAA Football: Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Ward looked like a seasoned pro in the pocket, never flinching or showing any impatience. He distributed the ball as though he had been playing with this group for years, as 10 Hurricanes caught at least one pass during the game.

His poise was incredible, and though Ward has technical issues he must iron out in his passing, he will make a big jump up draft boards if he continues to play at this level.

#2 Jalon Walker (LB/Georgia)

During my summer preview of Georgia, I tabbed Walker as a third-round prospect despite the fact he was a reserve linebacker last season.

Walker had his coming-out party during the Bulldogs’ blowout victory over Clemson on Saturday.

NCAA Football: Jalon Walker - Source: Imagn

He was terrific in all facets of the position, leading the Georgia defense with six tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. He’s a super-athletic defender who plays with great speed, violence, and force. I do not doubt that Walker, who is a true junior, could end up a top-45 pick.

#3 Omarion Hampton (RB/North Carolina)

The numbers for Hampton were solid during the Tar Heels’ season-opening victory over Minnesota. They included 129 yards rushing on 30 carries as well as five receptions.

Hampton never found the end zone, yet what made his performance so impressive was that Hampton was a one-man show the Gophers could not stop.

NCAA Football: Omarion Hampton - Source: Imagn

The Tar Heels had just 105 yards passing, including 71 from starter Max Johnson, who eventually went down with a season-ending injury, and Hampton was responsible for just about the rest of the offensive output.

Hampton is a physical specimen who tips the scales around 215 pounds and times the 40 in under 4.5 seconds. He’s a complete back that scouts grade as one of the top underclassmen at his position, and Hampton is poised to be a Day 2 pick next April.

#4 Eli Stowers (TE/Vanderbilt)

The Commodores pulled a shocker in week 1, defeating Virginia Tech in overtime. It’s a rebuilt Vandy offense that includes several transfers from New Mexico State, Stowers included.

Syndication: Eli Stowers - Source: Imagn

He started slow but ended the game with two receptions for 46 yards. And while those are not gaudy numbers, the athleticism and speed Stowers showed will catch the eye of scouts.

Just a junior, Stowers is estimated to measure 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, and run the 40 in the 4.55-second area, and he’s graded as a Day 3 pick by scouts. Stowers has incredible upside and is someone to watch as Vanderbilt moves through the SEC portion of their schedule.

2025 NFL Draft Sleeper Prospect

Luke Newman (G/Michigan State)

Newman transferred to Michigan State from Holy Cross, where he outplayed former teammate C.J. Hanson, a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in April, at times last season.

Syndication: Luke Newman - Source: Imagn

He looked dominant during the Spartans’ season-opening victory over Florida Atlantic. Newman looked athletic and showed incredible power run blocking, drove defenders off the ball, and played with a nasty attitude.

On each snap, he worked to finish off opponents and bury them into the ground. Newman also did a good job pass-protecting for the Spartans’ athletic RPO quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Most scouts graded Newman as undraftable entering the season, but they’ll have to rethink that opinion moving forward.

Small-school Prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft

Grey Zabel (T/North Dakota State)

There was plenty of hype surrounding North Dakota State, which opened the season Thursday night, traveling to Boulder for a meeting with the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes.

Syndication: Grey Zabel - Source: Imagn

NDSU showed up to play and led much of the game until CU pulled it out late in the second half. The offense scored 26 points against a superior Buffaloes defense, and Zabel had an outstanding game.

He was not flashy at left tackle; rather, he more than held his own and shut down Colorado’s pass rushers while also showing a lot of ability run blocking.

Zabel entered the season graded by scouts as a seventh-round pick, and while I’m not sold he’ll play left tackle on Sundays, I am sure he will be selected in the draft if he continues to play at this pace.

2025 NFL Draft stock report: Sliders after Week 1

Cam Jackson (DT/Florida)

Jackson, an overwhelming specimen in the middle of the Gators defensive line, was basically a no-show Saturday as the Hurricanes offense pushed Florida up and down the field.

He displayed some pep early in the contest, yet he struggled to get off blocks all game and did not register a tackle.

Jackson looked gassed early in the contest and was getting pushed around in one-on-one assignments.

Syndication: Cam Jackson - Source: Imagn

Scouts projected Jackson to be over 365 pounds entering the season, much too heavy for someone who flashes ability rather than consistently making a difference.

He entered the season with grades that would put him in the middle of the draft’s final day, but performances such as the one he turned in against Miami will push Jackson out of the draft.

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.