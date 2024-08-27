2026 5-star Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon’s mother sues North Carolina over NIL ban law

Faizon Brandon, a highly-rated quarterback from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, is facing a challenge off the field. His mother, Rolanda Brandon, has filed a lawsuit against the state of North Carolina over its ban on name, image, likeness (NIL) deals for public high school athletes.

The suit, filed in Wake County Superior Court, aims to overturn the state’s policy, which prevents athletes like Brandon from earning money through endorsements, appearances, and other NIL-related activities. This policy puts North Carolina in the minority, as most states have already embraced NIL opportunities for athletes, particularly at the college level.

Brandon, who committed to Tennessee over other powerhouse programs like LSU, NC State, and Alabama, was reportedly offered a life-changing NIL deal by a prominent trading card company. The complaint argues that this opportunity, which could be worth over $1 million, is being unjustly withheld due to the state’s ban.

"I feel like this is important because we are able to benefit off of what we worked for," Brandon said [H/t 247Sports/CBS Sports]. "This will help many other kids and not just myself."

The lawsuit targets the State Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction. It highlights Brandon and his family's efforts to resolve the issue before turning to legal action.

Despite multiple requests for meetings with state officials, including Board Chairman Eric Davis, they were denied.

This case could set a significant precedent for high school athletes nationwide, potentially opening doors for young talents to secure their financial futures through NIL deals.

Faizon Brandon and his family have made several attempts to resolve the issue

Faizon Brandon is taking legal action against the North Carolina State Board of Education over their ban on endorsement deals for student-athletes. Brandon and his family have made several attempts to resolve the issue, as reported by CBS Sports.

One of his potential sponsors had already hinted at pulling the deal due to complications in finalizing the agreement. On June 24, with the help of his attorney, Brandon reached out to Board Chair Eric Davis to address the matter. Despite this, the Board waited until July 3—two days after the ban took effect—to respond.

General Counsel for the Department of Public Instruction, Allison Schafer, informed Brandon that the ban isn't going anywhere anytime soon. She explained that making permanent changes to the rule would take about a year. Even if the Board adjusts the ban by July 2025, Brandon would miss out on twelve months of what was originally a 20-month sponsorship deal. By then, only five months would remain for him to benefit from the offer—if it still exists.

Unfortunately, this is a time and opportunity that Faizon Brandon can never get back.

