2026 NFL Draft: Risers & sliders after Week 1 ft. Thomas Castellanos makes his arrival heard

For the most part, Week 1 in college football was a ho-hum schedule, as schools are finetuning for conference games. We were lucky to see some major battles between powerhouses, as Ohio State shut down Arch Manning and Texas and Florida State shocked Alabama while LSU pulled an upset over Clemson. We also saw several next-level prospects who have taken backseats the past few seasons rise up and impress NFL scouts. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 1 of the college season.

Ad

Risers

#1 - Josh Josephs/Edge/Tennessee

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Volunteers put a beatdown on Syracuse during the Aflac Kick-off, as the Orange were playing catch-up from the start of the game. Josephs, who lived in the shadow of Falcons’ first-round pick James Pearce Jr. last season, immediately established himself as a pass rusher scouts will be closely monitoring in 2025. Josephs finished with seven tackles while recording one sack and one TFL and forcing a fumble. He was omnipresent, making plays all over the field as a pass rusher and stopping the run. Josephs is an athletic 6-foot-2.5 and 240 pounds, effectively stands over tackle and plays out of a three-point stance and projects as a Day 2 choice.

Ad

Trending

#2 - Keyron Crawford/Edge/Auburn

Crawford is another who takes a backseat to a teammate, this one being Keldric Faulk, a potential top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet Crawford is establishing himself as a legitimate Sunday prospect and proved as much during the Week 1 victory over Baylor. Crawford outplayed his teammate during the win, leading Auburn with seven tackles while recording one sack and a TFL. He’s comparable to Kyle Kennard, the former South Carolina pass rusher who is now residing on the Los Angeles Chargers depth chart, as Crawford is a pass-rush specialist who projects as a Day 3 selection.

Ad

#3 - DeShon Singleton/S/Nebraska

There was talk that Singleton would enter last April’s draft, yet he hung around for another season on the college field to polish his game, and he’s off to a hot start. Singleton is a forceful safety who is best playing downhill or between the numbers. During the win over Cincinnati, Singleton led the Cornhuskers with seven tackles and was credited with a half tackle for loss. He’s explosive and comes with terrific size (6-foot-2.5) as well as speed (4.53 seconds in the 40). He projects as a late-round pick, yet if he keeps playing at this level then shows well in postseason All-Star games, Singleton could jump into the middle of Day 3.

Ad

#4 - Tommy Castellanos/QB/Florida State

The outspoken quarterback who transferred to FSU after losing his job at Boston College backed up his words and dominated Alabama and its talented defense. Castellanos was not spectacular, rather he was efficient, completing nine of 14 passes for 152 yards while leading the Seminoles with 78 yards rushing on 16 carries. Most importantly, he did not turn the ball over during the Seminoles’ 31-17 victory over Alabama. Castellanos has been largely ignored by scouts, as he lacks next-level size and his play has been inconsistent the past few seasons. Yet he’s an athletic RPO quarterback who will get serious late-round consideration if he builds off the performance against Florida State.

Ad

Sleeper Prospect

#1 - Jalen McMurray/CB/Tennessee

Ignored in the scouting community, McMurray is someone who has been on my radar since his days at Temple. He possesses solid size and instincts, and his ball skills have continually improved. McMurray went from rotational player in the Volunteers secondary last season to the team’s nickel back this year. He made several important pass defenses Saturday, denying Syracuse in its attempt to claw back into the game. The junior won’t be ignored by scouts if he continues to progress on the field, as he possesses enough ability to land in the late rounds of the draft then line up as a dime back on Sundays.

Ad

Small School Prospect

#1 - Kyle Dixon/WR/Culver-Stockton

﻿The Culver-Stockton Wildcats started the season in fine form, thrashing Texas State 40-0. Dixon was a big part of the winning equation, leading all receivers with five receptions for 71 yards. The big-bodied possession wideout comes with terrific size at 6-foot-2.5, 220 pounds and times the 40 in a respectable 4.55 seconds. One year ago, Dixon caught 60 passes for 1,112 yards with 12 TDs in 11 games. Scouts grade the senior as a free agent, yet he possesses the physical and football skills to sneak into the late rounds.

Ad

Sliders

#1 - Anto Saka/DE/Northwestern

Hopes were high for Saka entering the season. Just a junior, he’s already graded as a potential top-75 prospect by scouts with the chance to pierce the first round, but after the loss to Tulane, you wonder if Saka realizes the season has started. The explosive edge rusher was credited with just a single tackle during the game and was never a factor, as the Green Wave offensive line controlled the action. There’s plenty of time for Saka to right the ship, and he has the talent to do so, yet more performances such as the one witnessed Saturday will only raise more questions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.