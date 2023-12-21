NCAAF
23 players sign with Nick Saban's Alabama football on the first day of early signing period: Reports

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Dec 21, 2023 20:58 IST
2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

Alabama received the letter of intent from 23 players in the Class of 2024 on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The Crimson Tide ended the day with the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports recruiting ranking for the cycle, behind only Georgia.

The signees for the program are two five-star (Jalen Mbakwe and Julian Sayin) and 18 four-star prospects. Combined, they hail from nine American states and two other countries.

The Crimson Tide made significant additions to several departments. They now have four defensive backs, four linebackers, three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, three athletes, two wide receivers, two tight ends. The team also has added one quarterback and one running back.

List of Alabama signees on the first day of early signing period

Players

Position

Origin

Jeremiah Beaman

DL

Alabama

Zabrien Brown

DB

California

Sterling Dixon

LB

Alabama

Isaiah Faga

DL

Alabama

Jameer Grimsley

ATH

Florida

Aeryn Hampton

ATH

Texas

Joeseph Ionata

OL

Florida

Amari Jefferson

WR

Tennessee

Cayden Jones

LB

North Carolina

Dre Kirkpatrick

DB

Alabama

Jay Lindsey

TE

Alabama

Jaylen Mbakwe

ATH

Alabama

Steve Bolo Mboumoua

DL

Quebec, Canada

Rydarrius Morgan

DB

Alabama

Caleb Odom

TE

Georgia

Justin Okoronkwo

LB

Munich, Germany

Casey Poe

OL

Texas

Kevin Riley

RB

Alabama

Jayshawn Ross

LB

Missouri

Will Sanders

OL

Alabama

Julian Sayin

QB

California

Rico Scott

WR

Pennsylvania

Peyton Woodyard

DB

California

Nick Saban believes more signings are on the way

After adding 23 players on Wednesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban believes more players will sign for the program before the end of the early signing period. The event is scheduled to end on Friday, December 22.

“There’s still some other guys out there, we’re obviously interested in," Saban said, "who may sign in the next few days or some guys that will wait till February. But, we’re really pleased with the class.”
“I still think we’re kind of out there in the market looking for some more those kind of guys, offensive linemen. Just from a numbers standpoint and from a quality, experience standpoint so we’re excited to have them and we’re still out there looking to try to add some people at that position.”

Saban has lived up to his reputation as a brilliant recruiter within the landscape. As the Crimson Tide prepare for the Rose Bowl game against Michigan, it is evident that the future remains bright in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season

