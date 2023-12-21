23 players sign with Nick Saban's Alabama football on the first day of early signing period: Reports

Alabama received the letter of intent from 23 players in the Class of 2024 on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The Crimson Tide ended the day with the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports recruiting ranking for the cycle, behind only Georgia.
The signees for the program are two five-star (Jalen Mbakwe and Julian Sayin) and 18 four-star prospects. Combined, they hail from nine American states and two other countries.
The Crimson Tide made significant additions to several departments. They now have four defensive backs, four linebackers, three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, three athletes, two wide receivers, two tight ends. The team also has added one quarterback and one running back.
List of Alabama signees on the first day of early signing period
Nick Saban believes more signings are on the way
After adding 23 players on Wednesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban believes more players will sign for the program before the end of the early signing period. The event is scheduled to end on Friday, December 22.
“There’s still some other guys out there, we’re obviously interested in," Saban said, "who may sign in the next few days or some guys that will wait till February. But, we’re really pleased with the class.”
“I still think we’re kind of out there in the market looking for some more those kind of guys, offensive linemen. Just from a numbers standpoint and from a quality, experience standpoint so we’re excited to have them and we’re still out there looking to try to add some people at that position.”
Saban has lived up to his reputation as a brilliant recruiter within the landscape. As the Crimson Tide prepare for the Rose Bowl game against Michigan, it is evident that the future remains bright in Tuscaloosa.
