"-2300 on USC is f**king crazy": CFB world reacts to stunning betting line favoring USC Trojans over Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffs

The No.8 ranked USC Trojans have opened as a heavy favorite for next week's road matchup against Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes despite a defense that has been questionable, at best.

ToddFuhrman, founder of Bet The Board podcast, shared that the Trojans have opened up as a -27.5 point betting favorite, tweeting:

"USC opens -27.5 @ Colorado for next Saturday"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Another user said:

Expand Tweet

"-2300 on USC is f**king crazy"

Austin T. Merz believes that betting the over is the safest play:

Expand Tweet

"The over is the only play on this game. USC defense is full of holes"

@Brian_Twining feels the game will be closer than most think:

Expand Tweet

"That’s crazy considering how their defense has looked vs sub-par competition and the fact it’s on the road with kickoff at 9am pacific. Think the Buffs can keep this interesting longer than expected"

@ChrisWasselDFS seconded that notion, adding that the Buffaloes' blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks will provide plenty of motivation:

Expand Tweet

"Especially after a prime humbling like Colorado got yesterday."

@TheJT9 believes that Colorado will cover the point spread:

Expand Tweet

"I think Colorado scores enough to cover this. Oregon game was a classic let down spot. Buffs come from behind OT battle w/ in state rival and then trying to roll into Autzen was never going to turn out favorable."

@DBPtheJust agrees that the Trojans defense is not talented enough for a four-touchdown victory over Deion Sanders' program:

Expand Tweet

"If I was a betting man, I would go with CU to lose by less than 27.5. USC's D is not very good. USC should win by 17-24 though."

Brett Yormark praises Deion Sanders ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes joining the Big 12

The Colorado Buffaloes finished just 1-11 last season, however, Deion Sanders has turned the program around in a short time as they are off to a 3-1 start this season. The Buffaloes are one of ten Pac-12 teams that will leave the conference following the 2023 season as they have announced their plans to join the Big 12.

Speaking to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, conference commissioner Brett Yormark discussed the job the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has done, stating:

"What's happening is transcending sport. He's bringing a whole new audience into college football that's obviously focused on Colorado, but generally speaking, bringing a new audience to college football. We're excited about that. Obviously, his vision and our vision as a conference are very aligned when you think about connecting to culture, getting on the consciousness of future student-athletes."

Yormark added that he is looking forward to the Buffaloes joining the Big 12. Deion Sanders' arrival has brought plenty of fanfare to the program.