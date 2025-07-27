25 days after Jeremiah Smith's comment, Sherrone Moore makes feelings known on Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Sherrone Moore addressed Michigan’s recent dominance in their rivalry with Ohio State. Moore commented on the their last two wins against the Buckeyes on Friday on the "First Things First" show at FS1.

He told hosts Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes that their good form against Ohio State will certainly give them confidence entering the new season.

Moore’s comments come several weeks after Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith vowed not to lose to Michigan again. He had said:

“I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

Addressing the rivalry on Friday, Moore said (3:13):

“Yeah, I think to answer the first question, why the last four years we won, it’s because we’ve had really good teams. We’ve had a lot of kids that have been really invested in the process to win that game and taking a lot of pride in winning that game every single year, because that game is a little different. And that’s something you prepare for for 365 days a year and make sure you’re ready for it.”

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is one of the biggest rivalries in college football, with a history going back to more than a century. The Wolverines lead the rivalry 62-51-6. They’ve also dominated the series recently, with four wins in four encounters since 2021.

The 13-10 victory over the Buckeyes last season is probably the brightest spot in a rather underwhelming season for the Wolverines. It was Sherrone Moore’s first season as the program’s head coach following the departure of the national championship-winning coach Jim Harbaugh.

Sherrone Moore on Michigan’s 2024 record

Michigan finished last season 8-5, but Moore is convinced the team did well to overcome its challenges and finish strongly. Speaking at the Big Ten Media Days, he said:

“Last year we hit a couple of speed bumps. But we didn’t allow those to become roadblocks. We overcame a lot of adversity and had a successful end to the year, but really we’re not living on that.”

The Wolverines’ biggest win last season was probably off-field, with the signing of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. College football analyst Paul Finebaum has said the freshman will be pivotal to Sherrone Moore’s team this season. He said:

“He does have…the best quarterback coming into college football this year in Bryce Underwood. … If he can get him going quickly, they have a chance for a CFP bid.”

Michigan will kick off its 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.

