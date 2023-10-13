$2600000 NIL valued Caleb Williams gifts entire USC women's soccer team Beats-sponsored headphones [WATCH]

USC Trojans quarterback junior Caleb Williams has been one of the best college football players in the country. The reigning Heisman Trophy Award winner has been proving his dominance on the field and helping others.

Williams recently gifted the entire USC women's soccer program Beats headphones to show his support. He paid for all of them instead of using his privileges as the face of Beats.

Williams is putting in the effort to showcase he is a big star in the sports world and helping women's sports at the school in a way he can. That is a significant gesture in women's sports at the collegiate level.

Is Caleb Williams the lock for the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft?

There has been little discussion of anyone besides Williams being the first name off the board in the 2024 NFL draft. His father has mentioned that Williams could return to USC for a senior season depending on how the draft order falls, but many people have done that.

If Williams is on the draft board, which he should be, he will be the first overall draft pick.

Can Caleb Williams win his second consecutive Heisman Trophy?

In some sportsbooks, Williams is no longer the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy. He is competing against Washington Huskies senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as they are the top two contenders for the award. If Williams can win the Heisman, he will be the second player to win back-to-back or even multiple Heisman Trophies, as Ohio State's Archie Griffin did in 1974 and 1975.

Williams has been one of the top players on the leaderboards as he is currently 119-of-166 (71.7 completion percentage) for 1,822 yards with 22 passing touchdowns and one interception. He also has 38 rushing attempts for 124 yards (3.3 yards per carry), with six rushing touchdowns in the running game. Looking at QBR, he is eighth in college football at 86.2 heading into Week 7.

Williams will continue to put numbers up, and while it is not entirely fair, the winner of the Oregon-USC matchup on Nov. 4 is likely going to be the Heisman Trophy winner.