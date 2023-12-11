2x FCS National Champion HC quits his dynasty to join Lincoln Riley’s USC as assistant coach in a shocking move

After a disappointing 7-5 overall record this season and failing to make a statement, USC HC Lincoln Riley is making a change in his coaching staff. With the Trojans leaving for a new journey in the Big Ten next year, Riley will be looking to be ready to take on the tough competition next year.

So who is this new addition to the USC Trojans football family? Well, in a shocking move, North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz, who won two FCS championships with the team, is now preparing to jump to the FBS program and join Riley's coaching staff as the assistant head coach for Defense and Linebackers.

Entz has had quite the success in the FCS level with the North Dakota State Bison. He initially served as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Coach Chris Kleiman from 2014 to 2018. But he was promoted to head coach after Kleiman made a move to join the Kansas State Wildcats in 2019.

As a head coach, Matt Entz has compiled an impressive 60-10 overall record with the team. His debut campaign in 2019 as HC saw North Dakota State compile an impressive 16-0 overall campaign to be crowned as the FCS Champions.

He won his second FCS championship in 2021 and is currently expected to be with the team until the end of this year's FCS playoff.

"We are bolstering our defensive staff": Lincoln Riley on the addition of Matt Entz

The USC Trojans' defense struggled considerably this season. They disappointingly finished No. 123 in the country in terms of points and yards allowed per game. This led to the team firing Alex Grinch with two games left in the regular season. Then, they brought D'Anton Lynn from UCLA to help improve the performance of their defense.

Now, with the addition of Matt Entz, Lincoln Riley believes that it could be an advantage to their struggling defensive line and help them become championship material.

"Having a championship-calibre staff is instrumental to the success of our team," Riley said. "By welcoming Matt Entz, a championship winning head-coach and outstanding defensive mind, we are bolstering our defensive staff. He is going to be an excellent addition to the USC football program."

Can Lincoln Riley prove his worth and lead the team to glory next season with these changes?