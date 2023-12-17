Playing in the rain has one upside for two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland. Appearing on ESPN for the Cure Bowl coverage, the former DL revealed a bizarre reason for playing when it is soaking wet conditions, leaving his co-hosts speechless and in splits.

Miami (Ohio) took on Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl as it rained cats and dogs in Orlando, Florida. The offenses of both teams struggled to get going in the wet conditions, and the game also broke the record for most fumbles in a single clash.

So what is the ‘upside’ that Booger McFarland talked about on national television as the Miami Ohio RedHawks took on the Appalachian State Mountaineers?

“There is one upside to this as a defensive lineman. When you are soaking wet, and it's raining and you gotta go to the bathroom….You have to find some good in it. Normally we have to go back to the locker room. But since everything is wet, I mean you just let it flow,” McFarland said.

Well, that wasn't what anybody was thinking, was it? And it left Booger McFarland’s co-hosts laughing and out of words to respond to the former LSU Tigers legend. It rained approximately 31.2 millimeters in Orlando on Saturday night, making the playing conditions extremely difficult for the players. And the game flowed in such a way that many fans likened it to division 3.

Cure Bowl: Appalachian State overcomes rain and Miami Ohio after the Booger McFarland joke

The Mountaineers had to overcome both the extremely wet conditions and the RedHawks to win the Cure Bowl clash. The game saw 13 fumbles combined from both the teams as the Mountaineers held on to win the clash 13-9 to be called Bowl winners.

Appalachian State QB QB Joey Aguilar threw for 211 passing yards in 19 completions out of 33 attempts. He also threw an interception in that course. The quarterback managed to get into the endzone once by foot, the only touchdown for the team.

Coming into the game, Appalachian State had an 8-5 overall record in the regular season. The RedHawks had a much better regular season in terms of overall record with 11-2. But the team that could hold on in difficult conditions ultimately became the Cure Bowl winner.

