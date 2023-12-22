2x Super Bowl champ Booger McFarland has unique advice for young CFB players - “Get in the gym and stop looking at your bank account”

ESPN's Booger McFarland advised young players on Wednesday that, even as college football has changed because of NIL, the love of the game remains most important.

His message was directed to the players who signed national letters of intent, a document signed by more than 48,000 student-athletes each year, on Wednesday as the early signing period began.

"NIL has changed CFB,one thing it can’t change is your love for the game,” McFarland, a former NFL defensive tackle, tweeted. "Either u love it & are willing to give your all or u don’t & the love for the money will show.”

Many student-athletes wait to see if a better offer will come their way.

“Congrats to all the kids who signed the NLI today," McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl winner, tweeted. "Get in the gym & stop looking at your bank account."

The early signing period began Wednesday and concludes Friday. A new signing period will open in February.

High-profile flips in early signing period

Several high-profile flips marked the beginning of the early signing period. While some teams have already addressed their needs, others are still striving to do so.

The Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes were among the winners Wednesday. At the same time, the Texas A&M Aggies faced difficulties.

Ducks celebrate stellar commitments

Oregon coach Dan Lanning successfully flipped Ryan Pellum, the No. 90 overall prospect and an ESPN 300 receiver, from USC to bolster a top five class.

Oregon secured ESPN 300 receiver Jeremiah McClellan, an Ohio State commitment, giving the Ducks a total of four ESPN 300 receivers on their roster.

The team acquired quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma and Dante Moore from UCLA through the transfer portal.

Miami Hurricanes capping off their class on a high

Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes finished their class on a high note by flipping ESPN 300 defensive lineman Armondo Blount from Florida State and ESPN 300 linebacker Adarius Hayes from Florida. That helped Miami secure the top spot in the ACC class rankings, surpassing Florida State.

Texas A&M faces obstacles in the recruiting battle

During the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Texas A&M Aggies faced difficulties. Amid a coaching change, the team lost commitments from eight prospects, including five-star receiver Cameron Coleman, who flipped to Auburn, and wide receiver Dre’lon Miller, who flipped to Colorado.

As a result, their rankings took a significant hit. They hold the No. 21-ranked class, a departure from the No. 1 class they secured in the 2022 cycle.

