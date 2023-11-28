The Alabama Crimson Tide have gone on to turn their fortunes from a disappointing week 2 to Iron Bowl success last weekend. Now, after defeating Auburn 27-24, thanks to a touchdown pass by Jalen Milroe in the dying moments of the game, Nick Saban and his team will face the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship this week.

The Crimson Tide's hopes for qualifying for the playoffs lie heavily on the outcome of the SEC Championship game, however, 2x Super Bowl champion and former NFL DT Booger McFarland had a different take on the situation.

During a recent episode of ESPN's 'Monday Blitz", McFarland stated that he is doubtful of Nick Saban's team making it to the CFP even if they win the conference title.

He went on to clarify his stance, explaining that the week 34-24 loss to Texas at home will be a major hindrance in their chances of carving out a top-four spot for themselves.

"Even if Alabama wins, I don't know if they get in, here's why. Alabama has a Texas problem", McFarland said. "Alabama, even if they win, and I know it sounds blasphemous from an SEC guy and a guy that has roots in the south that the SEC Champion, the best conference in the contry, you could win that conference and get left out. But under this system, there's only four and all games count and Alabama had a Texas problem going back to the second week of September"

It's not just McFarland who feels that the 10-point loss to Texas might be the biggest reason for Nick Saban's chances to progress toward the playoffs. Out of the 15 experts consulted by ESPN, none of them see the Crimson Tide as a contestant for the CFP. Furthermore, the ESPN Playoff Predictor currently gives them a 9% chance of being a part of the CFP.

Even if they win the game against Georgia, the Crimson Tide will only have a 32% chance of qualifying to compete for the national championship.

Details of the Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Game

No matter how minuscule Nick Saban's chances are, he will be hoping for the best, which starts with an SEC Conference Championship. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The SEC Championship game is slated to be hosted at the Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be broadcast on television on the CBS Network.