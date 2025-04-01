2x Super Bowl champ makes stance clear on Coach Prime's recruitment after losing Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter

Guys like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are headed out the door, but Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, should keep Colorado's ship afloat going forward. If all goes as per plan, now that the elder Sanders has been showered with a $54 million contract extension, that boat will cruise along swimmingly.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy believes Coach Prime is the perfect guy for the job in Boulder, despite the talent exodus, mainly because of how he can replenish the roster with guys like highly-touted freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.

"If you seeing the way they are now, so Travis is leaving, Shedeur is leaving, cool," McCoy said Monday on FS1's "The Facility." "They did get a five-star quarterback, and we ain't gotta worry about if he can play or not. How many stars he got? He got five of 'em. That means he's legit and he's elite. ... And then, another thing is, look at the coaches he's bringing around.

"Imagine back if you're in high school and they tell you, 'Hey, LeSean McCoy, yo, we gonna have Marshall Faulk come recruit you.' (I would say,) 'Who? Marshall Faulk!' ... He's changing the game, man, and he's doing it in a cool fashion, a cool way."

(Comments begin at 1:44)

McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, had a prediction for the Buffaloes' success in the coming seasons. The Buffaloes went 9-4 this season, two years after suffering through a 1-11 mark, the campaign before Coach Prime took the reins. The school termed Sanders' tenure as being "transformational."

"I think Colorado the next few years, man, they gonna get in that playoffs," McCoy said. "Because this year they was trying to get in that playoffs. And if you ask anybody if Deion Sanders, coming from Jackson State, if he would do this at Colorado, everybody would've said no."

Why did Colorado extend Coach Prime's contract?

Colorado chancellor Justin Schwartz lauded Coach Prime's work with the Buffaloes in the statement the school released upon giving him his new deal.

"CU Boulder is one of the most innovative campuses in the country, so it's only natural and appropriate that we have the most innovative coach as well," Schwartz said. "Coach Prime has done a masterful job transforming CU Boulder's football program into the must-watch matchup nationwide, week after week."

Schwartz added that he's excited for the team's future under Sanders' direction. Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., documents a lot of what goes on with the Buffaloes behind the scenes, from practices to game days.

Colorado fans have had a lot to cheer about since the family arrived. With the pact that keeps Sanders in town, they're hoping to have even more to look forward to in the years to come.

