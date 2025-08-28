  • home icon
  • $3.1 million QB Sam Leavitt joins Jeremiah Smith's NIL club after signing new deal with $30 billion fashion giant 

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Aug 28, 2025 18:03 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic (image credit: IMAGN)

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt added to his $3.1 million NIL valuation on Thursday by signing with sportswear giant Adidas.

This adds another top player to Adidas', which has a $30 billion market cap (according to Reuters), roster of talent who signed deals over the last two years.

The deal allows Leavitt to wear the same gear as Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola and the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr.

On3 ranked Leavitt ninth on its list of athletes with the highestt NIL valuation in the country. His recent deal with Powerade also added to his marketable status.

Leavitt is heading into the 2025 season after an unexpected 2024 campaign with the Sun Devils. Arizona State was not projected to win the Big 12, and the team was last in the conference poll to begin the season.

However, Leavitt, along with running back Cam Skattebo, who is now with the New York Giants, led the Sun Devils' charge. He threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as Arizona State won the conference. They also almost defeated the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl.

There are high expectations on Leavitt this year, and if he succeeds, expect more high profit deals for him in the future.

Is Sam Leavitt a Heisman Trophy contender?

Sam Leavitt's performances last season caught the attention of many fans and analysts. Entering this season, some consider him a Heisman Trophy contender and could become the first winner from the school. Is this a realistic possibility?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He has +600 odds, according to BetMGM.

Leavitt is 10th on the bookies' list with +2000 odds. He is tied with Penn State's Drew Allar and Georgia's Gunner Stockton.

As the season progresses, these odds are expected to change and frontrunners will emerge. If Leavitt will have a strong season, he could find himself in contention for the award come November.

Arizona State Sun Devils Fan? Check out the latest Sun Devils depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

