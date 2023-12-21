$3,200,000-NIL worth Texas backup QB Arch Manning set to earn 3x more than current NFL MVP favorite Brock Purdy

College athletes like Arch Manning have been benefitting from NIL deals since the ruling was made in 2019.

Texas freshman QB Arch Manning is one of many college athletes who will have the opportunity to leverage their popularity to start earning millions before making the next step to the big leagues.

A recent report has brought forward the fact that Arch Manning, who has only featured in two games for the Longhorns, is set to bring in more money - three times more - than San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, the favorite to win the NFL MVP.

Arch Manning vs Brock Purdy: Salary comparison

2023 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State vs Texas

Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, joined the 49ers as a backup before assuming the starting role following Jimmy Garropolo's injury.

The former Iowa State quarterback signed a four-year, $3.73 million contract with the Niners at the start of his tenure and has since earned $1.575 million through two seasons.

Meanwhile, Arch Manning joined Texas as a five-star recruit from the 2022 class after a stellar high-school career. The Texas QB has the ability to sign multiple NIL deals with big-time brands, having taken his career earnings close to Purdy's without playing more than five snaps in college football.

Manning ($3.2 million) ranks second in terms of NIL valuation among football players, behind Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. He's fourth overall among all college athletes, behind Bronny James ($5.9 million), Shedeur Sanders ($4 million) and Olivia Dunne ($3.3 million).

Arch Manning NIL deals breakdown

While Manning has made a name for himself through his game, having multiple NFL Hall of Famers in the family has also helped the 19-year-old score NIL deals.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian commented on Manning's NIL plans, saying that the quarterback will not be taking any NIL money before he's a starter, per the Athletic:

“Everybody is under this assumption that this was an NIL deal for him to come to the University of Texas. It was absolutely not,” said Sarkisian, who addressed Manning’s recruiting while speaking at a Houston Touchdown Club luncheon.

Manning announced his first multi-year NIL deal with trading card company Panini, in July this year.

The quarterback teamed up with Panini to create limited edition personally autographed cards, with proceeds going to charity. It will be interesting to see how much more Manning makes as he takes over the starting job from Quinn Ewers.

