$3,400,000 NIL valued Clemson QB Cade Klubnik receives lifelike action figure as he signs his latest NIL deal 

Dabo Swinney's prized quarterback, Cade Klubnik, enters his senior year with a major NIL splash, as he inks his deal with Collegiate Legends, in addition to a life-like action figure. The $3,400,000 NIL-valued prospect (according to On3) is ranked No. 7 in the college football rankings and boasts the No. 8th spot in the On3 NIL 100 club.

"Clemson QB Cade Klubnik has received a custom action figure through an NIL deal with Collegiate Legends. Klubnik has a $3.4 million On3 NIL Valuation and is the first ACC player to partner with the company," the caption read.

Collegiate Legends provides action figures of celebrated football players, boasting a lineup starring South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Alabama's Jaylen Mbakwe.

“Cade is more than just a top-tier quarterback. He’s a leader, a role model, and exactly the kind of athlete who motivates the next generation,” said Holly Tanory, President of Collegiate Legends, in a statement to On3.

“He’s the perfect choice to represent our first ACC partnership and to kick off what promises to be an unforgettable college football season

Moreover, the Tigers' QB1 plans to donate a certain financial chunk from the proceeds to charity and will make a special appearance to gift the toys to the children in the community.

Last month, he was featured on the CFB 26 deluxe cover, starring alongside LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. The Tigers will begin their 2025 season against LSU on Aug. 30.

Analyst points out major flaw in Cade Klubnik's drills

Cade Klubnik is coming off strong after an impressive junior season, bagging an ACC championship. He also secured a College Football Playoff birth for the Tigers, clocking in 3,649 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Analyst Trevor Sikkema gave his observation regarding Cade Klubnick's skills ahead of the upcoming season and pointed out what he feels is an issue, leading to accuracy dips.

"At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he would rank in the 32nd and 7th percentiles, respectively," Sikkema wrote about Klubnik in his column for PFF. "Height appears to be an issue for him, as he sometimes throws on his toes to see over the line of scrimmage and aid the ball's flight path. That causes some inconsistencies with accuracy.

"Cleaning up his fundamentals to make sure he is getting the most out of his arm strength in all situations would round out an otherwise very impressive initial scouting report," Sikkema wrote.

Next year, he is likely to enter the NFL draft. The NFL Draft Buzz ranks him at the No. 8th spot and No. 3-rank in the quarterback category.

