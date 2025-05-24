DJ Lagway enters the 2025 college football season with one of the biggest NIL values in collegiate football. According to On3 Sports, the Florida Gators quarterback is valued at $3.7 million. This valuation considers his endorsements, social media following, sporting ability, and the school he plays for.

On Friday, Lagway posted a picture on Instagram of himself standing in front of two Lamborghinis. The Florida Gators star was the guest of Lamborghini Orlando, and he took time away from preparing for the 2025 college football season to attend the event.

"Would you choose the orange or the blue Lamborghini? 🐊

"Thank you @lamborghiniorlando for hosting me and my family for this awesome event, and to everyone who showed up to support! 🏁," Lagway wrote in the caption.

Aside from excelling on the Gridiron, DJ Lagway is acing it with several sponsors. According to On3 Sports, Lagway's sponsors include, but aren't limited to, Florida Victorious, Nintendo, Dream Finders Homes, Food4Kids Florida, Gatorade, Special Olympics Florida, Leaf Trading Cards, Made For More Mentorship Academy, and more.

The sponsors mentioned above use his image and likeness under terms agreed upon by his NIL agreements.

DJ Lagway set to be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26

DJ Lagway will reportedly grace the cover of the EA Sports College Football 26 video game. According to On3's Pete Nakos back in March, Lagway is one of nine current cover athletes.

In addition, Lagway and Gators legend Tim Tebow were working on the cover of the EA CFB 26, according to Florida head coach Billy Napier's brother Kurt Napier on Thursday. The two will reportedly feature in the game's "Deluxe Edition."

Lagway is fresh off his true freshman season, where he amassed 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

The Gators struggled early in the season, but kicked into another gear once Lagway took over the starting quarterback job. The freshman shot-caller compiled a 6-1 record in seven starts.

Ahead of the 2025 CFB season, Lagway and the Gators are expected to make marked improvements. The dynamic quarterback is recovering from injury and is on the right track to start for the Gators in Week 1.

