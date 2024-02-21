3 ACC schools get linked to Big Ten expansion as CFB insider claims FSU leaving ACC would eventually lead Seminoles to join AAU

The legal battle between the ACC and FSU is closely monitored around the college football world as it has a lot of implications on the realignment landscape. A victory in the lawsuit for the Seminoles would create a pathway out of the conference for many of the current members.

Should this eventually occur, the Big Ten will be looking to add North Carolina, Virginia and Notre Dame in all sports as per college football insider Greg Swaim. He reports that these are the ACC three schools that will get a unanimous vote from existing Big Ten members.

The potential easy admission for the Tar Heels, Cavaliers and Fighting Irish is aided by their membership of the Association of American University. This, on the other hand, could create a stumbling block for Florida State and Clemson, unless they are granted AAU membership

Why the Big Ten wants North Carolina and Virginia from the ACC

For the Big Ten, the State of North Carolina and the Commonwealth of Virginia are two major markets with untapped potential. The conference was to expand its market to the two American territories.

The Big Ten will be adding four new teams in 2024 and it appears the conference will be more radical in the next phase. Without a doubt, UNC and UVA could be one of the biggest benefactors of the ongoing lawsuit if FSU eventually succeeds.

The addition of the Tar Heels and the Cavaliers is expected to contribute to an increase in revenue and exposure for the Big Ten. Furthermore, the inclusion of these programs would enhance the competitiveness of the league, which has grown stronger recently.

The “Notre Dame clause” in Big Ten media deal

The Big Ten's media deal reportedly contains specific provisions outlining additional annual financial compensation that FOX, ESPN, and CBS would be obligated to pay if Notre Dame joins. The precise amount of this compensation has not been disclosed.

This reaffirms the Big Ten's interest in attracting Notre Dame to its lineup. Although the Fighting Irish has been associated with the conference in speculation over the years, the university values its independence. Nevertheless, nothing is impossible in the realignment landscape.

It’s worth noting that Notre Dame secured a new media deal with its long-term television partner NBC in November 2023. The new contract runs until 2029 and will pay the Fighting Irish $50 million annually. This will make joining the Big Ten difficult. Notably, Notre Dame competes in the ACC in other sports.