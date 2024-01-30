The Texas Longhorns have a lengthy history of sending players to the NFL, dating all the way back to the league's inaugural season in 1920, when it was named the American Professional Football Association.

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to play in Super Bowl LVIII, take a look at the five best Longhorns to play for the franchise.

3 best Texas Longhorns to play for the Kansas City Chiefs

#1: Derrick Johnson

Derrick Johnson spent four seasons with the Texas Longhorns, recording 458 total tackles, 69.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, nine interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 30 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

He was a two-time consensus All-American and took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Dick Butkus Award as the nation's best defender and linebacker, respectively, in 2004.

He was drafted 15th overall in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, spending 13 of his 14 seasons with the franchise.

Johnson recorded 1,171 total tackles, 103.0 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 22 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 77 passes defended and four defensive touchdowns.

He was named to four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro Teams, one of which was a first-team selection.

#2: Jamaal Charles

Jamaal Charles spent three years with the Texas Longhorns. He recorded 3,328 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 533 carries, while adding 539 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Charles was drafted 73rd overall in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, spending nine of his 11 seasons with the franchise.

He recorded 7,563 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns on 1,407 carries, while adding 2,593 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 310 receptions. He was named to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro Teams, two of which were first-team selections.

#3: Priest Holmes

Priest Holmes spent four years with the Texas Longhorns. He recorded 1,276 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 252 carries, while adding 123 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 receptions.

Holmes went undrafted in the 1997 NFL Draft; however, he spent seven of his 11 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, missing one due to injury.

He recorded 8,172 rushing yards and 86 touchdowns on 1,780 carries, while adding 2,962 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 339 receptions.

He was named to three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro Teams, all of which were first-team selections, while being named the 2002 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.