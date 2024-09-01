3 LSU Tigers starters who are expected to shine but could struggle in season opener against USC ft. Garrett Nussmeier

The No.13-ranked LSU Tigers will have a tough season-opening matchup on Sunday. They are set to face the No.23-ranked USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both programs have undergone big roster changes in the offseason, particularly on offense.

The Tigers will look to replace 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, while the Trojans are looking to replace 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

While LSU has plenty of players expected to shine in Week 1, take a look at three members of that group who could struggle.

3 LSU Tigers starters who are expected to shine but could struggle in season opener against USC

#1, Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier joined the LSU Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has hardly seen the field, appearing in just 18 games with one start in three seasons. While he has been named to plenty of preseason watch lists, he is an unproven commodity. He has thrown for 1,720 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 58.9% of his pass attempts. Nussmeier could struggle to start the season.

#2, Kyren Lacy

Kyren Lacy initially joined the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has recorded 1,494 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 104 receptions in four seasons at the collegiate level. He joined the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season and saw his role significantly increase last season.

With Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. now in the NFL, he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list alongside his starting quarterback. If Garrett Nussmeier struggles, however, his receiving core will feel the effects and fail to produce.

#3, CJ Daniels

CJ Daniels initially joined the Liberty Flames as a two-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has recorded 106 receptions for 1,959 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons of college football. Daniels is set to make his LSU debut after joining the program via the transfer portal after having his best season, catching 55 passes for 1,067 yards and ten touchdowns.

He was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, however, similar to Kyren Lacy, he could be in line for a tough Week 1.

