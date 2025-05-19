3 overrated Big Ten programs that will fumble big time in 2025 college football season ft. USC

Big Ten programs are flourishing in the college football championships with their members, Michigan and Ohio State, beating their top SEC rivals to come out on top in the last two seasons.
However, some of these programs may be thinking too far ahead of themselves and they could fall big time next season. Let's take a look at three such Big Ten members who may not live up to the standard and fumble.
3 overrated Big Ten programs who may struggle to meet the hype
1) USC Trojans
The Trojans transition to the Big Ten resulted in a 7-6 overall record and a 4-5 mark in conference play. This was well short of expectations and the departure of starting quarterback Caleb Williams can be attributed as one big reason.
Coach Lincoln Riley may have a handle on his offense, but the defensive shortcomings are not hidden. The same thing happened in 2024 and it will continue next season as well.
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes (+500 via FoxSports) enter the 2025 season as preseason favorites to repeat as champions. However, the program lost its starting quarterback to the NFL and is undergoing significant transitions on both sides of the ball.
Coach Ryan Day has, for once, delegated play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. The quarterback position is also uncertain with Devin Kienholz and Julian Sayin vying for the starting role. Both of them lack experience, so that could be a big reason why they may not be able to meet the expectations.
Moreover, Jim Knowles has left the program and has now replaced with a new defensive coordinator in Matt Patricia.
A lot is changing around Day, and a downfall is not completely out of the question.
3) Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska started the 2024 season on a high (5-1) before ending in a disappointing 7-6 finish.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen showed a lot of promise last season and are expected to flourish likewise in 2025. However, it's the defense that is in a state of bother. Coach Matt Rhule faces the challenge of rebuilding a program that has struggled to find consistency in recent years.
With no major roster overhaul, the Cornhuskers may not be able to finish the season above .500.
