3 overrated Big Ten programs that will fumble big time in 2025 college football season ft. USC

Big Ten programs are flourishing in the college football championships with their members, Michigan and Ohio State, beating their top SEC rivals to come out on top in the last two seasons.

Ad

However, some of these programs may be thinking too far ahead of themselves and they could fall big time next season. Let's take a look at three such Big Ten members who may not live up to the standard and fumble.

3 overrated Big Ten programs who may struggle to meet the hype

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) USC Trojans

The Trojans transition to the Big Ten resulted in a 7-6 overall record and a 4-5 mark in conference play. This was well short of expectations and the departure of starting quarterback Caleb Williams can be attributed as one big reason.

Ad

Trending

Coach Lincoln Riley may have a handle on his offense, but the defensive shortcomings are not hidden. The same thing happened in 2024 and it will continue next season as well.

2) Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes (+500 via FoxSports) enter the 2025 season as preseason favorites to repeat as champions. However, the program lost its starting quarterback to the NFL and is undergoing significant transitions on both sides of the ball.

Coach Ryan Day has, for once, delegated play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. The quarterback position is also uncertain with Devin Kienholz and Julian Sayin vying for the starting role. Both of them lack experience, so that could be a big reason why they may not be able to meet the expectations.

Ad

Moreover, Jim Knowles has left the program and has now replaced with a new defensive coordinator in Matt Patricia.

A lot is changing around Day, and a downfall is not completely out of the question.

3) Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska started the 2024 season on a high (5-1) before ending in a disappointing 7-6 finish.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen showed a lot of promise last season and are expected to flourish likewise in 2025. However, it's the defense that is in a state of bother. Coach Matt Rhule faces the challenge of rebuilding a program that has struggled to find consistency in recent years.

With no major roster overhaul, the Cornhuskers may not be able to finish the season above .500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place