3 overrated Texas Longhorns in EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Arch Manning 

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns dominated in their 2024 college football season opener. After joining the SEC in the offseason, Texas began its regular season with a 52-0 blowout against the Colorado State Rams. They were elite on both sides of the ball throughout the game, resulting in their backups getting some action in the second half.

Expand Tweet

Trending

They will face a much tougher test in Week 2 as they travel to Ann Arbor to face the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines. Ahead of that matchup, here's a closer look at three Longhorns who are overrated in EA Sports College Football 25.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 overrated Texas Longhorns in EA Sports College Football 25

#1. Arch Manning

Arch Manning is rated 87 overall in EA Sports College Football 25. That is tied for the 17th-highest rating of any quarterback in the game. While he may be a top 20 quarterback – possibly even better – he has arguably done little so far to warrant that rating.

He redshirted his true freshman season, completing just two of five passes for 30 yards. Manning looked good after taking over in Week 1 though, completing five of six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding another on the ground. Still, his rating feels like it is based on what he can become, rather than what he has proven till now.

Expand Tweet

#2. Alfred Collins

Alfred Collins earned an 88 overall rating in EA Sports College Football 25. While many predicted him to be a breakout player this season, his play over his previous four seasons perhaps does not justify the rating. He recorded 87 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and five passes defended.

In the season opener of his fifth season, he had just one tackle. Once again, it feels like he was given his rating based off of a prediction of what he'll accomplish rather than what he has achieved in four years.

#3. Amari Niblack

Amari Niblack is yet another player who seemingly earned a rating based on what developers believe he can become. He earned an 85 overall rating in EA Sports College Football 25.

Niblack spent the first two seasons of his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, recording 21 receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns. After joining the Longhorns with big expectations, he caught just one pass for seven yards in Week 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.