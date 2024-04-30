3 players Dan Lanning can target in final hours of spring transfer portal window ft. Tacario Davis

Dan Lanning has managed to turn the Oregon Ducks into legitimate College Football Playoff contenders in just two seasons on the job. The first-time head coach has led the program to a 22-5 record and two Bowl Game victories. Additionally, the Ducks set a program record with eight players selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

With so much talent going to the professional level, Lanning will look to replenish the ranks ahead of the 2024 season.

Take a look at three players that Oregon can target ahead of the spring transfer portal closing on April 30.

3 players Dan Lanning can target before end of spring transfer portal window

#1: Tacario Davis, cornerback

While the Oregon Ducks were among the best teams in the nation last season, they were a middle-of-the-pack unit against the pass. Meanwhile, cornerback Khyree Jackson and safety Evan Williams were selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Ducks have added cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, among others. However, they could still use more talent in the secondary.

Tacario Davis could provide the help Dan Lanning's secondary needs. The former Arizona Wildcats cornerback has remained in the transfer portal since late January. The three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class had a breakout season in 2023, recording 25 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 15 passes defended.

#2: Cormani McClain, cornerback

Cormani McClain is another cornerback prospect who could provide an instant boost to Dan Lanning's secondary. The five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class is reportedly having a hard time finding his next home after a less-than-ideal split with the Colorado Buffaloes earlier this month.

While he had an up-and-down true freshman season that saw him in and out of the lineup, McClain could take a step forward in his second season. He finished last season with 13 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and two passes defended in nine games played, only four of which were starts.

#3: Tyler Baron, defensive line

The Oregon Ducks will also look to replace the production of defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He led the team in sacks and passes defended while ranking second in tackles for loss.

Tyler Baron could provide immediate help on the defensive line. The four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Volunteers. He has been in and out of the transfer portal this offseason as he has committed and decommitted to both the Ole Miss Rebels and the Louisville Cardinals.

Dan Lanning could look to make a splash by landing the defensive lineman. He recorded 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, two passes defended and one defensive touchdown last season.