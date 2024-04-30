3 players Ryan Day can target in final hours of spring transfer portal window ft. Cormani McClain

While Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been legitimate College Football Playoff contenders throughout his five seasons on the job, they have failed to overcome the final hurdle. The first-time head coach has led the program to a 56-8 record and two Bowl Game victories, however, Day finds himself under intense scrutiny due to the team's high standards.

Additionally, the Buckeyes had four players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, with several more signing as undrafted free agents. With so much talent going to the professional level, Day will look to replenish the ranks ahead of the 2024 season. Here are three players that Ohio State can target before the spring transfer portal closes on April 30th.

3 players Ryan Day can target in final hours of spring transfer portal window

#1: Cormani McClain, cornerback

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have built a defensive identity that has helped them remain in postseason contention. While Cormani McClain had an inconsistent true freshman season and was in and out of the Colorado Buffaloes starting lineup, he remains one of the top talents from the 2023 recruiting class.

However, the five-star prospect is reportedly having a hard time finding his next home after a less-than-ideal split with the Buffaloes earlier this month. Nevertheless, he could be primed for a breakout season after recording 13 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and two passes defended in nine games played, and four starts, last season.

#2: Tyler Baron, defensive line

The Ohio State Buckeyes defense was elite last season, however, they were a middle-of-the-pack unit in getting to the quarterback. To enhance their depth, they may target defensive lineman Tyler Baron.

A four-star prospect from the 2020 recruiting class, Baron spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Volunteers and has been in and out of the transfer portal this offseason. He has previously committed and decommitted to both the Ole Miss Rebels and Louisville Cardinals.

Ryan Day could look to make a splash by landing the defensive lineman, who recorded 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, two passes defended and one defensive touchdown last season.

#3: Elijhah Badger, wide receiver

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes made significant additions to their roster through the transfer portal, particularly at quarterback and running back, with the acquisitions of Will Howard, Julian Sayin and Quinshon Judkins. However, they will need to replace the production of Marvin Harrison Jr., who was selected fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While they added Jeremiah Smith, the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, it is unclear if he will be an immediate contributor. The Buckeyes could target Elijhah Badger to play opposite Emeka Egbuka. The four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class spent the previous four seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

He finished last season with 713 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 65 receptions, adding 51 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Badger also returned 20 kickoffs for 589 yards.