3 players within 24 hours de-commit from Deion Sanders' team as Colorado fails again: Reports

The Colorado Buffaloes are going through a rough patch. A team that entered the season with high hopes finished their debut campaign under Deion Sanders with a 4-8 overall record and a six-game losing streak. This has not just left a dent on the impression that the Buffs created, but also on their recruiting class for 2024 and 2025.

Following the disappointing end to Deion Sanders' first season in Boulder, the lackluster performance has now led to players de-committing to the Buffs for the next two years.

According to reports, three top-ranked recruits have de-committed from Colorado in around 24 hours. These players include three-star 2024 QB recruit Danny O'Neil, 2025 QB prospect Antwann Hill Jr. and 2025 running back prospect Jamarice Wilder.

These de-commitments now rank Colorado's recruitment class out of the top 50 nationally.

The six-game losing streak to end the season might be a factor that has influenced these future college prospects to re-evaluate their decisions on where to start their college career.

The downfall of the Buffs started when Stanford shocked the CFB world with a 46-42 win over Deion Sanders in a game they came in as the underdogs in.

From there, the Buffs went on to lose their remaining games against UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah. This also brought an end to their hopes of qualifying for bowl games in their last season as a member of the Pac-12 conference.

Deion Sanders was not surprised by the recent news

While things may not look bright for Colorado's recruiting department, Coach Prime was far from surprised by the mass exodus of players who initially wanted to start their college debut with the program.

When asked about his opinion on the situation, Sanders came up with a clever quote and took a jab at the NCAA by talking about how players are still allowed to make visits after making their commitments.

"A kid ain't even faithful to his girlfriend. You think he's gonna be faithful to a school? Come on, man. That's an emotional thing. What I wish the NCAA would do, if you're committed somewhere, you can't go on any other visits. If you're committed, that means you're committed. You can't go on no other visits. Why would you be committed but you're still letting kids go on other visits? That means you just playing."

As for Deion Sanders, the next step will be to prepare his team for their new journey as a returning member of the Big 12 Conference.