3 reasons why Caleb Williams might ditch NFL in 2024 if Arizona Cardinals have the No.1 pick

It is undeniable that USC quarterback star Caleb Williams is a powerhouse of talent in the college football scene currently. The 21-year-old quickly made a name for himself in just two years of his collegiate journey.

He began his career as a backup to Spencer Rattler for Oklahoma in 2021, and went on to start 7 games for the Sooners as the season progressed.

Last season, Caleb Williams decided to transfer to USC. It was a decision that led to him winning the Heisman trophy. The quarterback put up an incredible show for the Trojans in his debut season, racking up 4,537 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns.

As the 2023 season progresses, Williams is the favorite to win consecutive Heisman awards. Not only this, but he is also the No.1 projected overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, there is a possibility that if the Arizona Cardinals have the No.1 pick in the draft, Caleb Williams might decide to stick around for another season of college football.

You might be wondering whether the quarterback has an issue with the Cardinals. Let us clear that out for you.

Reasons why Caleb Williams might not join the Arizona Cardinals

#1 Williams would want to avoid the same fate as Kyler Murray

The Cardinals had drafted another Heisman trophy-winning quarterback in 2019. Kyler Murray had an incredible college career with the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the high flying start did not translate into a successful NFL career.

So far, Murray's best season in the NFL was in 2020, when he put up 3,971 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns, which is pretty average for an NFL quarterback. He is currently on the PUP list because of a torn ACL. Williams would be wary of this and would not want to meet the same fate. He might want to find a team that could be a better fit in terms of player development.

#2 Williams is an "Air Raid" offense player

Just like Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams also likes to launch the ball into the air to make passes to his teammates. The 21-year-old has achieved success in the Air Raid style of offense with USC. However, the Arizona Cardinals may not be the right team to help Williams carry forward this style of play.

#3 Williams might just aim for a Heisman three-peat and maximize his NIL earnings

While the last reason may not be directly linked with the Cardinals, there might be a possibility that Caleb Williams wants to write himself into the history books with a third Heisman award.

To date, only Archie Griffin has won back-to-back Heisman awards back in 1975 and 1976. So Caleb Williams might look to do one better. He will also be able to maximize his NIL earnings with an extra year of college football, which could be more lucrative than a rookie NFL contract.