Deion Sanders is now in his second season leading the Colorado Buffaloes. While it wasn't exactly pretty – especially playing against an FCS program – they were able to get their 2024 season off to a strong start after defeating the North Dakota State Bison 31-26 in Week 1.

The Buffaloes will face a much tougher test in Week 2 as they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here's a closer look at three reasons why Colorado could beat their rival for a fourth straight time to improve to 2-0.

3 reasons why Deion Sanders' Colorado could beat Nebraska in Week 2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter very well may be the best college football player in the nation. The two-way star shined at both wide receiver and cornerback in Week 1, hardly coming off the field. He finished with 132 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including what wound up being the game-winner, on seven receptions.

Trending

Expand Tweet

He also recorded three solo tackles while locking down his side of the field. Look for the Heisman Trophy candidate to have another big game.

#2. Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders could join Hunter as a top five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He had a great game in Week 1 as well, completing 26 of his 34 pass attempts for 445 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The son of coach Deion Sanders had a huge game against the Cornhuskers last season. Look for him to repeat that success.

Expand Tweet

#3. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are likely at least one year away

The Nebraska Cornhuskers dismantled the UTEP Miners last Saturday, winning 40-7. Meanwhile, true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola had a great game in his collegiate debut. He completed 19 of his 17 pass attempts, throwing for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

While he could become one of the best quarterbacks in the nation before his college career is over, there will likely be growing pains this season. Look for him to struggle in his first game against a power conference program.

Who do you think will win this Week 2 matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place