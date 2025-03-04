3 reasons why Neal Brown to Texas is a home run hire by Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns have hired Neal Brown, according to a report by Texas beat reporter Anwar Richardson on Tuesday.

Ad

"According to my sources, Texas has hired former West Virginia coach Neal Brown. His exact role is unknown at the moment. Brown had an overall record of 37-35 in his six seasons, leading the Mountaineers," Richardson tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The role that Brown will do with the Longhorns is unknown, but it's likely to be some form of assistant coach role for head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Here are three reasons why this is a good move.

#1, A high level of experience

Neal Brown has been involved in coaching since 2003 and brings a lot of experience at the highest level. During the more than 20 years that Brown has been coaching, he has been at programs such as Troy, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

Ad

However, what Brown is known for is his tenure as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers between 2019-2024. He led the Mountaineers to multiple bowl games, but generally never challenged for the Big 12 title. While his 37-35 record was not outstanding, he has a good level of experience being involved in a top college football program, something that he is going to be doing while at UT.

#2, Help with the offense

The Texas offense struggled at times during the 2024 season. The struggles were minor and were minimized by a strong defense.

Ad

In 2025, Quinn Ewers is not going to be with the program, having declared for the NFL, with Arch Manning finally taking the reins as the starting quarterback. He may crack under the immense pressure.

But with Neal Brown on the coaching staff, he may help the offense and prevent any mistakes. As a former offensive coordinator with a large amount of success in the role, he will be able to use that knowledge to help the offense thrive.

Ad

#3, A reunion with Chad Scott

A final reason why it's a good move is that it reunites Brown with a former staff member. The Longhorns have brought in former Mountaineers offensive coordinator Chad Scott (who replaced Brown when he was fired) as their new running backs coach.

The pair had some success at West Virginia together, and now they can work together again at Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.