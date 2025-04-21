3 SEC teams that should target Joey Aguilar after Nico Iamaleava's transfer breaks the UCLA QB room

Following the arrival of Nico Iamaleava at UCLA, Joey Aguilar is heading out of the program a few months after his arrival. The quarterback, who teamed up with the Bruins in December, is set to enter the transfer portal in a bid to secure a move elsewhere in the landscape.

Aguilar played the last two seasons at Appalachian State, where he was able to establish himself as a solid passer. He threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns in his two-year tenure with the Mountaineers. He finds his next destination with a year of eligibility left in college football.

Here's a look at three Southeastern Conference teams that are solid options for Joey Aguilar this spring.

Three SEC teams that should target Joey Aguilar

#1 Tennessee

Tennessee is looking to bring in a new quarterback following the sudden departure of Nico Iamaleava at the tail end of the spring camp. The Volunteers had no issue at the quarterback position with Iamaleava around, but his exit has created a lot of concerns within the program.

Joey Aguilar is reported to be one of the options the Volunteers are currently considering. This will be pretty much a quarterback swap with UCLA, which landed Iamaleava during the weekend. With his experience, Aguilar can lead Tennessee’s offense to prosperity in 2025.

#2 Texas A&M

Texas A&M is in a tricky situation regarding the quarterback position ahead of the 2025 season. Last season's starter, Conner Weigman, transferred to Houston in the winter, leaving Marcel Reed next in line. However, Reed hasn't earned the full trust of the coaching staff.

The Aggies should consider bringing in Joey Aguilar this spring due to his level of experience. With one year of eligibility left for him, Aguilar comes in a perfect situation that allows Reed to develop and gain more experience as a backup in the upcoming season. It also places the team in a good position to compete.

#3 Kentucky

Kentucky won't be without Brock Vandagriff in the 2025 college football season after the quarterback exhausted his eligibility. Redshirt freshman Cutter Boley is expected to take over as the starting quarterback next season after showcasing some potential during the 2024 season.

However, with four games to his name last season, including only one start, Boley hasn't garnered enough experience in the landscape. The 2025 season is a vital one for Mark Stoops and he needs the best option at quarterback. This makes Joey Aguilar a top option for the Wildcats to consider ahead of next season.

