"3 years today": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin opens up sobriety journey with touching note on X

Lane Kiffin had a fantastic 2023 college football season with Ole Miss as he led the team to a New Year's Six bowl game. The season showed the good work the coach has done since arriving at the program in 2019. However, there's more to celebrate this offseason.

In a recent X post on X, Kiffin celebrated his third year without consuming alcohol. The coach cheerfully shared the achievement with touching words of encouragement, reinstating the fact that anyone can be the best version of themselves with discipline.

"For those of you that may have something holding you back from being the best version of yourself," Kiffin said, "I encourage you that you can do it! It may seem simple but not easy, but it definitely will be worth it. We only have one shot at this life on earth. Go be the best you can be. #NoLookingBack. 3 years today!!!"

Lane Kiffin’s continuous success at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s hiring by Ole Miss in 2019 has turned out to be the needed turnaround by the football program after years of struggles. The coach has steadily brought the program out of its ruins, and Ole Miss is fast becoming a contender in the college football landscape.

Before Kiffin's arrival, Ole Miss had not qualified for a bowl game in four years. However, under his leadership, the Rebels have participated in a bowl game in each of his four seasons, including two appearances in New Year's Six bowl games.

In his four-season coaching tenure, Lane Kiffin has achieved a commendable .694 winning percentage, amassing a 34-15 record. Considering the team's recent performances, there’s a good chance of improving on that in the coming seasons.

Ole Miss College Football Playoff chances in 2024?

Ole Miss has not appeared in the College Football Playoff since its inception. However, the team could get the chance soon under Lane Kiffin.

The CFP is set to expand to 12 teams starting from the 2024 season, marking a significant departure from the previous four-team format. This expansion opens up new opportunities for teams, including Ole Miss, to vie for a spot in the postseason tournament.

Given their strong performance in the 2023 college football season, the Rebels appear to have a favorable chance of qualifying for the playoff in the upcoming season. This presents an exciting opportunity for the program to contest for its first national title since 1962.