 $300M worth Tom Brady reveals how a Michigan staffer helped him when he was wallowing in self-doubt

Tom Brady has given insight into how a Michigan sports psychologist helped him become a great quarterback. The former NFL star played for the Wolverines for four years before entering the 2000 NFL draft. On Tuesday, he appeared on "IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul" to reflect on his career and the people who motivated him to success.

The retired quarterback said he can't credit just one person with influencing him. He listed several people who played a role in his development during his football career, including a sports psychologist he spoke with. Brady, who has a net worth of $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), revealed that he dealt with self-doubt, which the Michigan staffer helped him overcome.

"There was a sports psychologist I had at Michigan who taught me how to like, see things from a different perspective when I felt sorry for myself, or I wasn't getting the opportunities," Brady said (9:58).

He added that his former sports psychologist taught him not to worry about other players' opportunities and to appreciate what he has.

"He would say like, 'Man, f*** that,'" Brady said (10:09). "Like, stop worrying about all the things that don't go your way and start focusing on the things that are going your way and do better with those, and like quit worrying. Quit looking at the guy next to you and saying, Well, he's getting more. He's getting this. Like, just do the best with what you got."

During his time with the Wolverines, Brady completed 4,773 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He also led the program to a 35-34 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2000, completing 34 of 46 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

Who else does Tom Brady credit for his success in his career?

The NFL legend praised his family for their support and for boosting his confidence. He noted that his mother hyped him up for being fast when he knew he was slow. Brady also shared that his father attended every game to encourage him.

"He was always there after every game, you know?" Brady said on Tuesday, via 'IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul.' "I show up win or lose. He was there to embrace me and love me, and I think that family gave me the best foundation."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also credited Tom Martinez with improving his throwing fundamentals in high school. He pointed out people who helped him and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

"I just look at this as like so many people coming along that like, how lucky am I to have these people come into my life, and then there's a lot of other people along the journey too," Brady said (11:03). "Josh McDaniels, one of my great coaches and business mentors, people that I looked up to, and psychologists that came into my life and helped me in so many ways Brady."

Brady is now looking to mentor and support others in their NFL careers.

