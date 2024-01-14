$35 million worth Jim Harbaugh reveals hiring agent Don Yee is “working hard” amid Chargers' coaching rumors

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is making moves that suggest he might be eyeing a return to the NFL. He has hired agent Don Yee, who has strong ties to the league as the representative of NFL coach Sean Payton and quarterback Tom Brady.

Yee could help Harbaugh land interviews for head coaching vacancies, such as the Los Angeles Chargers, who have reportedly expressed "real" interest in him.

Harbaugh, who has a net worth of $35 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, said he hired Yee in early December, but they have not talked much since then.

"I don't even think I have time to talk to him right now," Harbaugh told Free Press. "The game, since the game, been really working, honestly working, on other people’s futures.”

Despite the two not having communicated much this week, Harbaugh knows that his agent is hard at work.

"He's working, he's working hard," said Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has previous NFL experience as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

He also interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, and the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers last year.

Harbaugh's name is one of the hottest in the coaching market, but it remains unclear if he will leave Michigan after leading them to a national championship win.

Will Jim Harbaugh land up in LA?

Michigan Head Coach Harbaugh

According to Pro Football Talk, the Wolverines coach is set to meet with the Chargers soon. He will have plenty of other options, as seven NFL teams are looking for new coaches. One NFL coach told The Athletic's Mike Sando that the Chargers and Harbaugh have a mutual interest.

"They (Chargers) want Harbaugh, and he wants them," the coach said, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. "So, I would think they would get that done.”

“The Raiders want Harbaugh, too, so the Raiders could outbid them, but I don't think that will happen."

The Atlanta Falcons are among the other teams that could pursue Jim Harbaugh.

