$35M worth Brian Kelly opens up about “investing” more in LSU special teams

Brian Kelly wants to see improved special teams at LSU in the 2025 college football season. The unit was one of the program's major weaknesses last season, contributing to the Tigers missing out on the expanded College Football Playoff.

On Wednesday, Kelly, whose net worth is estimated at $35 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), confirmed that the program has made substantial investments in special teams to ensure greater efficiency in 2025. The Tigers brought in Amad Anand this offseason to help turn things around in a unit that received the lowest grade in the SEC for the 2024 season.

"We've more than doubled our investment in special teams," Kelly said (per LSU Wire). “Aman Anand has done a great job of organizing a number of the drills. As you may or may not have seen, we're not running a lot of full 11 on 11."

"It's much more skill development work, which has a carry-over to your position as well, but we've spent a ton of time, which has allowed our special teams' coaches to really focus on the long snappers, the holders, the punters, the kicker, and their mechanics."

The kick return unit is expected to remain a strength for LSU, as Zavion Thomas and Aaron Anderson both returned kicks for touchdowns in 2024. However, the punting unit struggled, and the Tigers are looking to Middle Tennessee transfer Grant Chadwick to help improve that phase.

Brian Kelly names transfer wide receiver garnering attention in spring practice

While Brian Kelly noted that LSU has doubled its investment in special teams, another key area of focus this offseason has been the wide receiver position. The Tigers’ two starting wideouts from the 2024 season are not returning, leaving a major gap in the offense.

To address this, LSU turned to the transfer portal, adding a trio of talented wideouts: Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, Kentucky's Barion Brown and Florida State's Destyn Hill. Hill, Kelly said, has been making an immediate impact in spring practice.

“I think first of all we're well aware of him,” Kelly said. “In particular, Coach Wilson was well aware of him in terms of what he accomplished at Edna Karr. I remember him. I remember I came in, and we really didn't have enough time to get into the recruiting process."

"Adding another quality player to that position that's from the state of Louisiana, that didn't seem to be a hard one for me to solve. Now, as it relates to the depth in the room, I think what's important to understand is each one of them brings something different to the table."

While Destyn Hill has primarily worked with the second-team wide receivers in spring camp, Kelly has high expectations for what he can bring to the Tigers in the future. The wide receiver was part of Florida State's rotation as a freshman last season, recording six receptions for 87 yards.

