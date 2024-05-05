$35M worth Urban Meyer gives heartfelt statement on death of former Ohio State assistant Tim Kight - “He was a passionate competitor”

Urban Meyer had a sad start to Sunday morning as he lost a friend in his former Ohio State assistant, Tim Kight. Meyer, a former head coach, took to X to share a heartfelt message about the death of the acclaimed motivational speaker. Calling him a passionate competitor, Meyer said his impact on the Buckeyes staff and him personally was profound.

Meyer spent seven seasons in Columbus and had a successful stint as the Buckeyes coach. Kight served alongside him for several years as a leadership consultant as the program saw the most successful period in its history. On his death after a long battle with cancer, Meyer wrote:

"I met Tim in Spring 2013. His impact on me personally, on our staff and on our team was profound. He was a passionate competitor and loved helping people get better. A great leader, teacher, mentor and friend. God's mercy and grace on the Kight Family.”

Tim Kight began as a motivational speaker in the 1980s and worked with several sports coaches apart from Urban Meyer, who has a net worth of $35 million per CelebrityNetWorth. Kight also founded Focus 3, an Ohio-based advisory firm that, according to its website, provides consulting and training resources to organizations to help develop their leadership and strengthen their culture.

When Kight worked with Urban Meyer at Ohio State, the Buckeyes had an incredible record of 83 wins and just nine losses. The program won four postseason bowl games, three conference titles and one national championship. The results showed Kight's impact on everyone around him, giving the Buckeyes nation memories they would cherish forever.

Urban Meyer’s struggle with depression in 2009

Urban Meyer recently opened up about his battle with depression during his time as the Florida Gators coach after the 2009 season. The admission came in the 2023 Netflix documentary "UNTOLD: Swamp Kings." Meyer's Gators were expected to go all the way to win the national title but fell short after getting beaten by coach Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship.

"The game started, and we were in a street fight early and then they started to pull away from us. I couldn't get out of bed, no energy, no desire... I thought I was going to die,” Meyer said in his admission.

The Gators were said to be miserable despite their perfect record that season and the locker room seemed divided. They eventually fell to Alabama in the SEC championship game with an embarrassing scoreline of 32-13.