3x national champ Urban Meyer enters history books with latest update on CFB Hall of Fame 2025 

Urban Meyer has been selected by the National Football Foundation to join the College Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Wednesday. The legendary coach is perhaps best known for being in charge of the Florida Gators between 2005 and 2010, leading them to national titles in 2006 and 2008. Under his watch, Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

From there, he went on to coach Ohio State between 2012 and 2018. He's the last Buckeye coach to have won a national title, beating Oregon in the inaugural edition of the College Football Playoff in the 2014 season. Before Florida, he coached Bowling Green (2001-2002) and Utah (2003-2004). In 2021 he spent a season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, ending with an overall record of 2-11.

He will join Nick Saban, Larry Korver and Larry Blakeney as the coaches being inducted in the Class of 2025. Urban Meyer is the fifth Florida and eighth Ohio State coach to join the College Football Hall of Fame.

Beyond national titles, he also won three Big Ten, two SEC and two Mountain West championships.

Urban Meyer believes Ohio State will get the better of Notre Dame

Speaking this week on his "Triple Option" podcast, Urban Meyer revealed his reasoning for why he thinks Ohio State will win the national title. He just believes Ryan Day's team has the more complete roster over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

"Ohio State covers the spread, I think Notre Dame is going to, the defense is going to keep this thing close," Meyer said. "...I think this is a low-scoring game at halftime, and I think the Buckeyes walk away in the second half.

“I’d always meet with the staff after I did a thorough evaluation because, man, that changes the whole world of how you plan a game. If that team across the sideline has better dudes than you got then, once again, that changes it," he added.

"And I look at roster-roster. ... Remember, Notre Dame lost either three or four really good players on [defense]. ... Offensively? I just – this is not a talent-equated game on paper. It’s not. And, on film, I would say it’s not," Meyer concluded.

At the moment, the Buckeyes are favorites over the Fighting Irish. ESPN Bet is making them eight-point favorites, even though Notre Dame is the ranked team. Notre Dame is the No. 7 school in the nation and Ohio State is No. 8, although this CFP edition has shown the pre-postseason rankings were hardly a mirror image of reality.

