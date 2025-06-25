3X SB champ Patrick Mahomes blesses KC community with $150,000 in college scholarships: REPORT 

Patrick Mahomes has given a lot to Kansas City. As quarterback of the Chiefs, Mahomes has spearheaded a dynasty, winning three Super Bowls and making it to five. Moreover, his dedication to the city does not stop when he is off the field.

On Wednesday, Mahomes' foundation, "15 and the Mahomies," announced $150,000 in college scholarships for high school players in three select areas.

"Patrick Mahomes and the @15andMahomies Foundation are awarding $150,000 in college scholarships to support high school seniors in the Kansas City area, Tyler, TX area, and Lubbock, TX area!" the foundation's post read.

In each area, five high school students will be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship from the organisation. To qualify for this, students will have to apply online, with their application being judged on the following criteria:

Academic achievement

Leadership

Meaningful community involvement

One should note that despite Mahomes being a football player, who made his name playing the sport, the scholarship is not limited to high school football players. This is because these players are likely to receive scholarship offers (and potentially NIL offers) directly from colleges.

However, for those students who may not be in line for an athletic scholarship, they will likely have to pay for college. The $10,000 that Mahomes will give them will provide massive help.

Scholarships offered by Patrick Mahomes target areas with strong ties to the QB

The scholarship offer from Patrick Mahomes' foundation is not a nationwide thing and is only limited to high schoolers in three select places. All these places have a strong connection to Mahomes' career.

Kansas City is the most obvious connection. Mahomes is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and has led the team to a lot of success in his nearly 10 seasons as the team's quarterback.

The second city is Tyler, Texas. This is where Mahomes was born. While he did not play high school football in the city itself, he played in nearby Whitehouse.

Lubbock, Texas, is the final city where high schoolers can apply for the scholarship. This city is home to Texas Tech University, where Mahomes played college football.

