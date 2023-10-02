3X Super Bowl champ poses with Shedeur Sanders and his brother following a crucial Colorado vs. USC Week 5 game

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes faced the USC Trojans in a crucial week 5 game and they came up short. Their fans and head coach Deion Sanders surely are really proud of the performance they put on the field, especially in the second half.

But it was after the game that Shedeur and his brother Deion Sanders Jr. got a pleasant surprise. They had a visitor and that too a three-time Super Bowl champion, who had come in to cheer for Shedeur and his teammates.

Despite Colorado losing, their fans went home pretty satisfied with what they saw on the field from their team. The 3× Super Bowl champion was proud of his 'nephews' and even posed with them.

NFL legend catches up with Shedeur Sanders and his brother

NFL legend Michael Irvin was at Folsom Field to catch his friend Deion Sanders lead the Colorado Buffaloes against the formidable USC Trojans. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver uploaded a photo on Instagram of him posing with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and his brother Deion Sanders Jr.

"Yesterday with my nephews after the game," Irving wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Irving and Deion Sanders' friendship goes all the way back to when they were in the NFL. Both Sanders and Irving have spoken about the bond they share on numerous occasions, and always have the best things to say about each other. That bond now runs down in both families.

Irving felt proud watching Shedeur Sanders and his team lead a comeback attempt against the Trojans in the second half, after falling far behind. And they almost made it to the top of the insurmountable mountain.

Deion Sanders and Colorado put up a fight against USC

At the end of the first half of the week 5 encounter, it looked like it was going to be a repeat of the Oregon Ducks clash for Colorado. But the Buffaloes came out for the second half almost like they were a completely different team. They put on a fight their fans had come to see, even making Deion Sanders say that he was proud of what they did.

USC Colorado Football: Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, looks to pass the ball as Colorado defensive lineman Bishop Thomas pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Trailing 34-14 at halftime, the Buffaloes defense kept Caleb Williams and his offense to 14 points in the entire second half. Moreover, Shedeur Sanders led the comeback in the offense and put up 27 points from there. In the end, the Buffaloes fell short by one score, losing 41-48.

They next face Arizona State, who have a similar 3-2 record so far. Will Colorado finally come to winning ways after back-to-back defeats?